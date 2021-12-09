GREATER Western Sydney has unveiled a new-look leadership structure, with Toby Greene and Josh Kelly joining Stephen Coniglio as co-captains.

The Giants confirmed the new model on Friday morning, making Greene and Kelly the fifth and sixth captains in club history after Luke Power, Callan Ward, Phil Davis and Coniglio.

Current leadership group members Phil Davis, Matt de Boer, Lachie Whitfield and Jacob Hopper will all continue in their roles, while Nick Haynes joins the new eight-player group.

Davis and Ward were co-captains of the Giants from 2012-19 but Coniglio was appointed as a standalone skipper ahead of the 2020 season.

Stephen Coniglio takes his place next to Leon Cameron during the Giants' 2020 team photo shoot. Picture: AFL Photos

Since then he has battled form and injury issues and at one period was dropped from the team.

"It's an incredible honour to continue to lead this group," he said.

"I've learned so much in the role over the past two seasons and it’s a privilege to have Toby and Josh join me as captains moving forward.

"We all have different strengths and bring different qualities to the job, but we’re all united in our drive and belief in this group to achieve the ultimate success."

Greene, however, has had his own injury and discipline issues and is suspended until round six of next season for making contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the Giants' one-point elimination final win over Sydney.

He did lead the club during Coniglio's absence last year and showed his qualities with a number of strong performances.

Toby Greene leads out the Giants in round 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"This club has been my home since I was 18 and to be given the honour of leading the Giants as co-captain is huge," he said.

"Leadership was not necessarily something I aspired to early in my career, but I’ve grown on and off the field so much over the past decade.

"I still have plenty of learning to do but I’m excited to do that alongside two of my closest mates in Stephen and Josh and do everything I can to contribute to our club’s future."

Kelly said it was an honour to take on the captaincy role.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Club Champion: Highlights of Kelly's 2021 season GWS Giants star Josh Kelly wins the Kevin Sheedy medal

"It’s a wonderful privilege to be recognised by my teammates and the staff as someone to help take the club forward,” he said.

"I’m a Giant for life and my commitment to the club was always around helping us reach the ultimate success for the first time.



"I'm really excited about what we can achieve on and off the field in 2022."