BRISBANE'S Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale looks like a man on a mission.

Neale had much of last pre-season interrupted by a calf injury, and was then dogged by back, ankle and shoulder problems throughout 2021.

He still managed 17 games, including a record 46-disposal haul in the qualifying final loss to Melbourne, but was below the untouchable standard he set 12 months earlier when he won the Brownlow Medal.

Early into the pre-season his body appears in terrific order, adding another layer at a strong Lions training session on Monday morning.



Geelong recruit Darcy Fort made his first appearance at his new club, while back pocket Noah Answerth looked fantastic, changing direction at full speed as he returns from a season lost to groin troubles.

Following a set of drills that focused on forward pressure and team defence, Brisbane rounded out its session with a series of sprints and two-minute running efforts.

Neale was shoulder-to-shoulder with front-runners Harry Sharp and Hugh McCluggage in the longer reps, and was also among the quickest in the 200s and shuttle sprints.

PRE-SEASON SWEAT (L-R): Harry Sharp, Zac Bailey, Hugh McCluggage, and Jarrod Berry during a Brisbane session on November 29, 2021. Picture: lions.com.au

The 28-year-old was in the last quartet to leave the Yeronga training field after completing a handball drill with Jarrod Berry and untried youngsters Ely Smith and Connor McFadyen.

Eric Hipwood did a power of running as he sets his sights on a return as early as May from his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

First-round draftees Darcy Wilmot and Kai Lohmann will join the Lions on Wednesday after the Queensland Government opened its border to Victoria on Monday.