ST KILDA'S star co-captain Jack Steele has added a new five-year deal to his glittering list of accomplishments that includes two Therabody AFL All-Australian jackets and two Trevor Barker Awards.

The Saints have recognised the 26yo's stellar on-field efforts by committing him to the club until the end of 2027.

His high standing in the competition was reflected in his placing at this year's Brownlow Medal count (equal fifth), the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year (fourth), and the AFL Players' Association Most Courageous Player Award (first).

Steele assumed the St Kilda co-captaincy job this year alongside Jarryn Geary in his first official leadership role, and he ended up being the solo captain for 19 matches due to injuries to Geary.

"Pulling on the red, white and black is a privilege I have never taken for granted, and I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to do so for the next five years," Steele said.

"I know what really counts is what happens when we walk back onto Marvel (Stadium) for round one next year and I believe in the group we have and the direction we're heading.



"No matter what the season throws at us, I can guarantee that I will do everything I can to get myself and my teammates in the best position to bring home the ultimate prize for our loyal fans and members."

Steele has extended his St Kilda contract one year before the previous deal was due to run out.

"We're very happy to have Jack recommit to the club long-term," Saints list manager James Gallagher said.

"Jack is universally admired by his teammates, coaches and St Kilda supporters, and it's not hard to see why."

St Kilda is on the competition's longest active premiership drought, 55 years since their only AFL/VFL flag in 1966.

After reaching the second week of the finals in Brett Ratten's first full season as coach in 2020, they missed the finals this year with a 10-12 record.