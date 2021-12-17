RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is mourning the loss of father Shane, who passed away on Friday.

Shane had been living in New Zealand since 2016 and the circumstances of his death are not yet known.

"The club extends its heartfelt sympathy to Dustin, his brothers Bronson and Tyson and the entire Martin family," the Tigers said in a statement.

"We ask the media to respect Dustin and the Martin family's privacy in this extremely difficult time."

Dustin Martin's father Shane showing his Tiger colours. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

Shane was deported from Australia in 2016 and he was denied the chance to return to watch his son in the 2017 finals series.

Dustin and Shane had a special bond with the three-time premiership player making frequent trips to New Zealand to visit his father, including earlier this year when borders were open.