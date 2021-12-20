Toby Greene collects Patrick Dangerfield in the throat during the round 21 clash between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on August 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has further tightened Match Review and Tribunal guidelines around head-high bumps in a move that will penalise players with suspensions, regardless of their intent to contest the ball.

Under the amendments released on Monday, the League has ruled that the potential to cause serious injury must be factored into the determination of impact in cases where there is head-high contact.

The shift, which was forecast by new football operations boss Brad Scott last month, means cases involving careless conduct and high contact will usually be met with a minimum one-match suspension instead of a fine.

Among seven amendments to the AFL and AFLW Tribunal Guidelines for 2022, guidelines for intentional contact with an umpire have also been adjusted to make harsher penalties possible.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard SCOTT WARNING: Crackdown coming on time-wasters, high contact Football manager Brad Scott flags tweaks after some interpretations get 'away from the rule'

The Tribunal will now be instructed to "have regard to the number elements of the offence (aggressive, forceful, demonstrative and/or disrespectful) which are established in determining the sanction". Harsher penalties can be imposed as more elements are established.

The AFL today wrote to all clubs to advise the AFL Commission had accepted the MRP and Tribunal recommendations put to it this month following an in-depth review of both the AFL and AFLW systems.

More to come