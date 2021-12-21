Sydney players huddle up ahead of the 2021 elimination final against GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has confirmed several players and football staff have tested positive to COVID-19 during the club's Christmas break.

The Swans' final training session was last Wednesday and all players and staff involved returned negative tests ahead of that session.

A number of players have since tested positive, however, as daily COVID-19 cases increase significantly in NSW.

There are more than 18,000 active cases in NSW after 3,057 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The Swans said their primary concern was for the health and safety of all players, staff and their families.

"All affected players and staff are double vaccinated and all report to be in good health," the club said in a statement.

"All positive cases are adhering to relevant State Government health directives.

"All members of the football program returned negative covid tests before their final training session of the year on Wednesday, December 15, in line with AFL protocols that includes weekly PCR testing, as well as regular rapid antigen testing."

The Swans' cases represent the biggest outbreak yet at an AFL club as the League formulates its COVID-19 policy ahead of the 2022 season.

A group of six Swans players and staff and a further nine GWS players and staff were forced to isolate earlier this year after attending a Rugby match at Melbourne's AAMI Park, which was later confirmed as an exposure site.

The Swans are due to return from leave on January 6, 2022.