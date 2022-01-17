THE AFL is pleased to announce a landmark five-year partnership with Crypto.com as a major partner of both the Toyota AFL Premiership Season and NAB AFLW competitions.

The new partnership will see Crypto.com become the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange and Official Cryptocurrency Trading Platform of AFL and AFLW.

The world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform will also feature as the exclusive naming rights partner of the ‘Crypto.com AFL Score Review’ for all Toyota AFL Premiership Season and Final Series matches.

The agreement sees the AFL become the first Australian sports league Crypto.com has partnered with, while AFLW will become the first elite women’s sports competition Crypto.com has sponsored world-wide.

The AFL joins some of the biggest sports and entertainment brands in the world to partner with Crypto.com, including Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Montreal Canadiens (NHL), esports team Fnatic, Lega Serie A, Twitch Rivals and most recently renaming the AEG-owned and operated Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the partnership marked an exciting new chapter for Australian Football.

"Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is a dynamic and emerging industry, and the AFL is delighted to partner with Crypto.com to be at the forefront of the industry’s growth in Australia," Mr. McLachlan said.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the AFL was proud to partner with a global leader.

"Crypto.com has partnered with a number of elite sporting codes across the world and the AFL is proud to be the first Australian sports league and elite women’s competition globally to work alongside an organisation that shares our passion to progress the future of elite sport and technology," Ms. Rogers said.

"The new partnership marks one of the most significant corporate partner deals since the COVID-19 pandemic, which will help strengthen our industry as we continue to recover and rebuild key growth areas our game.

"The growth of blockchain technology, services and cryptocurrency products available provide a range of exciting opportunities and we look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to drive innovation throughout the sports industry."

Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek said the new partnership was a great opportunity to expand cryptocurrency in an already strong market.

"We are committed to investing in Australia, a key market and leader in cryptocurrency adoption contributing to our rapid growth of over 10 million users globally. The AFL and AFLW are perfect platforms to associate ourselves with Australian sports and culture. It is by far the most popular spectator sport in the country that has been played for over 150 years, a rich history that uniquely brings Australians together in a way that we are truly inspired by," Mr. Marszalek said.

Crypto.com General Manager Asia & Pacific, Karl Mohan said the new partnership would resonate with all footy fans.

"Our latest consumer research in Australia found that more than half (53%) of crypto investors were females. It is very encouraging to see that Australians from all walks of life, irrespective of gender or background, are very keen to adopt cryptocurrencies, and we’re excited about being their go-to platform.

"The AFL has led the way to bring gender diversity to Australian sport and we believe this partnership will resonate well with all footy fans across the country," Mr. Mohan said.

"We couldn’t be happier with the timing of this partnership at a moment when more Australians are engaging with cryptocurrency and the Australian Government is taking steps to put necessary regulations in place to protect consumers while fostering innovation."

ABOUT:

Crypto.com is a pioneering payments and cryptocurrency company with a mission to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform. Crypto.com is built on a foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks, as well as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance. With over 3,000 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com