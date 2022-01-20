RICHMOND star Tom Lynch has suffered a minor hamstring injury and will train with the rehab group for the next fortnight.

The Tigers confirmed on Thursday that the two-time premiership forward suffered the setback at training on Monday, interrupting his lead-in to pre-season matches.

The 29-year-old should only be on light duties for one to two weeks, the club said, and will still have plenty of time to be available for the round one opener against Carlton on March 17.

Lynch, who was critical to the Tigers' 2019 and 2020 premierships, has played 62 of a possible 68 games since crossing to the club ahead of the 2019 season.

He played every game in his first season before missing the 2020 qualifying final loss against Brisbane with the first hamstring injury of his career.

The former Gold Coast captain underwent mid-year knee surgery last season, missing four matches between rounds 11 and 15 as the Tigers fell out of premiership contention.

The gun key forward is contracted to the Tigers until the end of 2025 after signing a seven-year deal to cross from the Suns late in 2018 as a restricted free agent, leaving after 131 games in eight seasons.

Richmond will play Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, with a lead-in practice game against Geelong in the last fortnight of February.