BRISBANE completed a training session in an "oven" on Wednesday morning, described by some players as the toughest weather they've experienced.

Although the session was wrapped up inside two hours, players left the Yeronga training track exhausted from the stifling humidity.

Veteran Mitch Robinson tweeted it was "genuinely the toughest conditions" he's trained in, while a handful of Lions teammates expressed similar sentiments to AFL.com.au.

Coach Chris Fagan wasn't letting his players use that as any type of excuse, jumping in on a number of drills and getting down with the players to complete a series of push-ups and crunches.

Sixth-year midfielder Jarrod Berry said it was all about mindset.

"It was gruelling, but that's what you get in Brisbane," Berry said.

"It's like an oven.

"Because of the storm last night, the water comes out of the ground as well as (being hit by) the sun.

"We love it. We find we get a lot out of those sessions because you look your mates in the eye and it's pretty tough.

"I think we took a step forward today."

The official temperature when the session finished at 10am was 33C, but with high humidity and no wind the Bureau of Meteorology calculated an apparent temperature closer to 38C.

"The language we want to use is positive," Berry said.

"We want to not complain about things, so when we face adversity we move forward.

"We changed our mindset and went forward today."

Captain Dayne Zorko rejoined his teammates after a light training week last week, while Rhys Mathieson is now just days away from resuming contact work following surgery for a broken nose.

Berry might not be an ace up Brisbane's sleeve this season, but he's pretty close, after playing just 11 games in 2021 following a myriad of injuries.

He's now had an uninterrupted pre-season and looks set to mix time on the wing with Robinson and Hugh McCluggage with some minutes on-ball.

"Through those tough periods - that aren't actually that tough when you put things in perspective, it's just an injury for a footballer - I really have guys that are good sounding boards," he said.

"I learned a lesson pretty early on in my career when I faced a fair adversity and our family thing was we needed to take a positive out of a negative, and I guess it's held me in the stead I am today.

"If I face adversity, it's never really the end of the world, the be all and end all.

"You can go down the positive route, or the other way into a negative route.

"Why live your life negatively? You might as well be positive."