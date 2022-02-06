Isaac Quaynor in action during a Collingwood intra-club hitout at Victoria Park on February 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Isaac Quaynor have agreed on a new deal that secures the 22yo defender's future until the end of the 2025 season.

Quaynor, contracted for 2022, has signed for a further three years.

"We see Isaac as an integral part of our future. He has already developed into a very good medium-sized defender and, in our view, there is so much growth ahead," Collingwood football manager Graham Wright, said.

"He has talent and strength, is a model professional and is an excellent teammate. Isaac can be a cornerstone of our team for a very long time."



Quaynor joined Collingwood as a first-round selection in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft. He made his debut late in the 2019 season, became a regular member of the back six in 2020 and played 20 of 22 matches in 2021. He has played 35 matches in black and white.

Simon Prestigiacomo hands Isaac Quaynor his jumper during the 2018 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's pleasing to know I have Collingwood's long term faith and, equally, I was keen to make a commitment," Quaynor said.

"I feel that I can be my best at Collingwood. It's the right place for me and I was keen to acknowledge that. The fans and the crowds, the general environment, are superb and I'm bullish about what is to come on the field.

Quaynor's new deal follows those of Scott Pendlebury, Brayden Maynard, John Noble and Trey Ruscoe.