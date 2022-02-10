Rebecca Webster in action during the VFLW preliminary final between Essendon and Geelong at Windy Hill in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce that in a first for VFLW, all matches throughout the 2022 season will be live streamed - a win for fans, families and friends of Victoria's premier state league women's football competition.

One rebel VFLW feature match per week can be watched live via the AFL website and AFL Live Official App, while all remaining games will be streamed via the VFL/W YouTube channel.

For Round One this weekend, the Casey Demons v Port Melbourne clash at Casey Fields on Saturday 12 February at 10:35am will be live streamed on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App, while the remaining five matches can be watched via the VFL/VFLW YouTube channel.

Alexandra Kirkwood celebrates a goal for the Casey Demons during a VFLW clash with Williamstown at Downer Oval in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL General Manager of Women's Football, Nicole Livingstone, said: "The commitment to live streaming all rebel VFLW matches for the first time this year ensures that the competition will be accessible to more people than ever before and the talent will be showcased to a broader audience.

"2022 is such an important year for the game in Victoria after what the state has been through and it's a critical year for the VFLW competition to rebound strongly. Live streaming all games is one example of our commitment to the VFLW's success in 2022 and beyond.

"Existing fans of the competition will benefit from being able to access all matches live when they can't attend. This will also ensure the competition is exposed to new audiences and the hundreds of fantastic players who make up the VFLW get more recognition, with many aspiring to progress to the elite AFLW level."

The VFLW Round One fixture can be viewed here with match ups confirmed for the full season. Given the weekly changes to the AFLW fixture caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the VFLW and AFLW competitions closely linked through the competing clubs, it is necessary to confirm the VFLW fixture when the AFLW fixture is locked in each week, at which time live streaming arrangements can also be publicised.

In 2022 the rebel VFLW will comprise a 14-round home-and-away fixture, before six teams contest a four-week finals series culminating in the VFLW Grand Final on the weekend of 2/3 July, pending any necessary changes to the fixture.