ESSENDON will lean on a number of small forwards to fill the absence left by Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, at least early in the season, as Bombers coach Ben Rutten says the club is doing "everything we can" to get the livewire goalkicker back to his best.

McDonald-Tipungwuti took personal leave from the club earlier this month after dealing with off-field issues in recent months but returned to The Hangar last week to train and watch the Bombers' intraclub clash.

The 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract at the club, will need to regain match fitness before being considered for selection but Rutten said the gamebreaker and fan favourite had the club's support.

"He's going really well. We're trying to get behind him and support him as best we can," Rutten told AFL.com.au.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti during an Essendon training session on August 11, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"He's had a bit of off-field stuff he's been working through but he loves coming to the club, he loves his footy and I know that everyone's asking about him, which is a great sign because everyone does care about him and he is a much-loved player for us, and we're doing everything we can. I'd love nothing more than to see Anthony back out there with a big smile on his face in the middle of the MCG. I think that's what all footy fans want to see."

McDonald-Tipungwuti had played 126 consecutive games from his debut in 2016 through to round 21 last year before he was omitted by the Bombers and underwent a short-term fitness program, but he didn't play again for the season and missed the elimination final loss to the Western Bulldogs.

He was on track for his first Therabody AFL All-Australian jumper at the halfway point of last year after booting 27 goals in the opening 11 rounds, but managed just seven more for the season.

Rutten said the Bombers would use a group of players as small/medium forward options in McDonald-Tipungwuti's absence.

"He's really unique and I'm just like every other footy fan and love watching him play. But if we think we're going to be able to replace him, I think we're going down the wrong path there. It's about making sure we, as best we can, fill that role he plays," he said.

"Devon Smith has been playing a little bit more down forward, Matt Guelfi as well, along with Archie Perkins. We have some guys who can hopefully play a role for us down there but to be able to replace Anthony is going to be a pretty tough ask."

Smith kicked 16 goals from 20 games last year while also spending time in the midfield.