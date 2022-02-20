THE AFL has announced a price freeze on general admission tickets for all matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium across the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

After a subsequent price freeze in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the AFL continues its commitment to affordability by freezing general admission tickets at $27 Adult, $18 Concession and $5 child. Kids under 4yo continue to be free.



In a new initiative for 2022, a $50 family ticket has been introduced, which consists of 2 Adults and 2 Children, normally $64.



Tickets go on sale for 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season matches (Rounds 1 – 5) on March 1 for AFL and Club Members and March 2 for General Public.

Magpie fans show their colours during the round 15 match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the price freeze was put in place to honour the commitment members and fans had made to their clubs in yet another COVID disrupted season in 2021.



"Season 2021 was a challenging season for everyone, the uncertainty in the community resulting in the constant changes in fixturing has tested our whole industry, none more so than footy fans around the country but we are back and want to return to that familiar match day ritual and routine that everyone loves about our game." Ms Rogers said.



"Our commitment remains to keep footy prices as affordable and accessible as possible and thanking members and fans who have stuck by their clubs.

"Our AFLW Finals series and start of our AFL Season is an exciting time for our game and for the state, we look forward to seeing crowds return to our venues in huge numbers as well as to all the surrounding business and venues that rely on footy and big events being staged across the city.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan on crowds, round one, tickets, and getting to the game

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said the league wants to help the state of Victoria bounce back after two challenging covid affected years.



"Footy can hopefully help bring the heartbeat of the city back to Melbourne and back to the state of Victoria. Secure you tickets, get your memberships and we look forward to seeing the stands filled again to begin the AFL season." Mr McLachlan said.



In addition to the price freeze and new family ticket offer, the AFL will this week write to all 1292 community clubs across Victoria and offer four tickets to give to volunteers which includes 2 x tickets to the last round of NAB AFLW Season (Round 10) and 2 x tickets to the first round of 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season as part of our Festival of Football the AFL is delivering in conjunction with Victorian State Government.

"Local footy clubs are the often backbone of their local communities, bringing together people of all ages and all backgrounds. There is no doubt they have done it tough over the last two years and we just wanted to say thank you for the role they play, not only for footy, but in connecting families and friends." Mr McLachlan said.



All stadiums in Victoria – MCG, Marvel Stadium, GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and Mars Stadium in Ballarat will be at 100 per cent capacity from Round One of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season beginning Wednesday March 16 at the MCG.