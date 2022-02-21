GOLD Coast has made a change to its leadership structure with Therabody AFL All-Australian midfielder Touk Miller joining Jarrod Witts as co-captain for 2022.

The change comes after David Swallow stepped down from the captaincy following four years at the helm alongside Witts.

Sam Collins is the vice-captain, while Swallow will be joined by third-year midfielder Noah Anderson, Sean Lemmens and Nick Holman in the seven-man leadership group.

FANTASY PRICES Million-dollar men unveiled

Miller's ascension comes in his eighth season and on the back of a remarkable 2021 that included his first club champion award and a contract extension that ties him to the Suns until 2027.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Club Champion: Highlights of Miller's 2021 season Gold Coast star Touk Miller wins the Suns Club Champion

Miller said an exchange with Swallow prior to Saturday's intraclub match meant the world to him.

"We went into a room and had a moment together and he talked about how he was looking to step down and pass the baton to myself," Miller said.

"He said I was ready to go and lead the club with Wittsy. That's all it needed. It was a very humbling moment.

"A childhood dream for myself."

Miller was in the running to be named captain following the departures of Tom Lynch and Steven May after the 2018 season, before Witts and Swallow got the nod.

However, Miller, who turns 26 on Tuesday, said on reflection he wasn't ready.

Gold Coast co-captains Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller ahead of the 2022 season. Picture: Getty Images

"I think I've just matured more," he said.

"The level of care and having balance between football and life at home was really important.

"Learning off Wittsy and Dave, they're blokes that lead with humility and care and trust in their teammates and that's something I've picked up from them.

"They've given me a sense of direction in how to look after a whole group, the bigger picture. Sometimes it's more than just what happens on the field."

Witts, who said he cherished the chance to be co-captain again, is racing the clock to be available for Gold Coast's round one match against West Coast as he completes the final stages of rehabilitation from a ruptured ACL.

Jarrod Witts at Gold Coast training on January 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The towering ruckman completed a half of the Suns' intraclub clash on Saturday and came through unscathed.

"We've got three weeks of games," he said.

"It'll be good to get some minutes in and see how I pull up.

"That's the goal (round one) and something I'm really working towards, but I can't give you a definitive answer just yet."