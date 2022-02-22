Dougal Howard pleads with the umpire during the Saints-Crows clash in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has launched a crackdown on umpire abuse from players and club staff this season as the League looks to stamp out "disrespect" towards the officials.

A memo was sent to all club football managers and senior coaches on Tuesday stressing the importance of respect towards umpires and outlining updated expectations of players.

The League said it was 6,000 umpires short at community football level and that setting the right example at the top level was vital to ensuring umpires continue to be developed across the country.

"While the AFL appreciates the enormous sacrifices clubs have made and continue to make over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the League reminds everyone within the game that they have a responsibility to demonstrate respect and sportsmanship towards each other at all times," AFL general manager Andrew Dillion said.

"As part of the review of the 2021 season, we identified a number of instances where the AFL community fell short of those standards when it came to demonstrating respect towards umpires.

"The AFL and its clubs have a unique leadership role in the community, and with that role comes responsibility. Disrespect towards umpires is an issue at all levels of football and has no place.

"We are 6,000 umpires short at the community football level and it is incumbent on us to set the right example at the elite level so we can encourage and retain umpires across the country to best support the rapidly growing player participation base."

A video was sent to clubs showing material of dissenting AFL players from last year demonstrating actions that will result in either a free kick or 50-metre penalty being given against them this season.

The examples show players remonstrating with umpires in different ways such as pointing at the scoreboard to watch replays of incidents, approaching the umpires aggressively after decisions and raising their voice and acting in abusive ways challenging calls.