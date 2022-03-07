WHETHER it be a young gun, a late bloomer, a recruit, or an in-form veteran who still has the magic, there was plenty to take out of the AAMI Community Series.

JOSH RACHELE

The 18-year-old hasn't put a foot wrong since arriving at the club and it's easy to see why the Crows used pick No.6 on the talented forward. After booting three goals in a practice match against Brisbane, Rachele backed it up with another three in the AAMI Community Series against Port Adelaide. The crafty goalkicker always looked a threat up forward, but it was also his pressure that stood out as he laid a game-high nine tackles - five more than the next-best Crow. He is locked in for the Crows' round one side and will be one of the leading contenders in the NAB AFL Rising Star race. - Ben Sutton

Rachele delivers exceptional snap Last year's No.6 pick Josh Rachele didn't take long to make his mark after snapping through this brilliant goal

NAKIA COCKATOO

After so many years interrupted by injury, Cockatoo looks like a new man. Cockatoo has about eight months of continuity that stretches back to the final seven games of last season, and against the Bulldogs he looked explosive and powerful around the ball, featuring in six scoring chains and kicking a brilliant right foot snap goal from his 13 disposals. – Michael Whiting

Nakia Cockatoo celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in the AAMI Community Series on March 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

LOCHIE O'BRIEN

The former top-10 pick has a new lease on life under Michael Voss. Restricted to just six games in the last two seasons, O'Brien has enjoyed a fantastic summer and was again impressive against Melbourne. He won 22 disposals, had 414m gained and kicked a composed set-shot to back up his 30-touch effort against St Kilda last week. - Riley Beveridge



NICK DAICOS

It is hard to overlook the most hyped Collingwood draft pick ever here. Daicos showed some glimpses of his quality against Hawthorn in Morwell, before the No.4 pick starred in the clash Greater Western Sydney. Daicos amassed 31 disposals and 455 metres gained to be Craig McRae’s best player at Giants Stadium. There is a reason why Nathan Buckley thought Daicos was ready to play AFL football this time last year. Expect to see the famous No.35 providing plenty of drive off half-back and through the middle this season. – Josh Gabelich

GWS' Lachie Whitfield and Collingwood's Nick Daicos battle for the ball in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

NICK MARTIN

Martin has put himself in the frame for a round one debut after a strong pre-season run of form. After being signed by the Bombers as a pre-season supplemental period selection, Martin was picked to face the Saints and had to wait until the second half to get his chance. But the rangy wingman made an impact thereafter, grabbing 12 disposals in the third term alone and finishing with 16 to show he can fit in at the level. Will be close for a spot against the Cats when the Bombers' season kicks off. – Callum Twomey

Essendon's Nick Martin in action against St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HEATH CHAPMAN

Deceptively quick for a 193cm defender, Chapman sliced through the Eagles off half-back early in Sunday's clash and was elite with his ball-use, setting up several scoring chains with dangerous kicks. A shoulder injury brought an early end to his debut season in 2021, but he is playing with confidence this pre-season and racked up 23 disposals. - Nathan Schmook

Fremantle's Heath Chapman in action against West Coast in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM DE KONING

With Harry Taylor and Lachie Henderson retiring in the past two year, the Cats have been on the lookout for a new key defender, and 21-year-old De Koning might be just the man. Having played just one senior game in his first two seasons, De Koning did well in a backline under siege for most of the game against Gold Coast. He finished with 19 disposals and showed he could battle in one-on-one contests against the more experienced bodies of Levi Casboult and Mabior Chol.

JACK LUKOSIUS

After a pre-season of training in the forward line, Lukosius made a terrific fist of his first game inside 50, kicking three goals in a promising outing. The former No.2 draft pick did a bit of everything, taking one soaring pack mark, crumbing another goal, and working up to half-forward where he showed his sublime kicking skills with a pinpoint pass to Mabior Chol for an early goal.

Young Sun rises above the rest Jack Lukosius takes a huge mark right in front of goal and converts

JAKE RICCARDI

With Toby Greene missing the first five games of the season and Jesse Hogan no guarantee for round one, Leon Cameron needs to find more avenues to goal. Bobby Hill looks set to provide some relief at ground level, but Riccardi looms as a wildcard in attack. The Werribee product struggled to fire last year, kicking just two goals from nine games. But after slotting three goals against Sydney in Albury and three goals against Collingwood on Sunday, Riccardi is a lock for round one. The Giants hope Hogan can overcome the soft-tissue issues that have hampered him since he arrived at the club, but have another key option in the 22-year-old. – Josh Gabelich

JOSH WARD

Last year's No.7 draft pick arrived at the Hawks with big raps and it's not hard to see why. Ward was Hawthorn's best player against Richmond in the AAMI Community Series, gathering 29 disposals (including 19 contested), six clearances and 421 metres gained to stamp himself as a player to watch for the future. Granted, regular midfielders Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara were absent, allowing the youngster more time in the centre, but Ward already looks more than comfortable at AFL level. – Brandon Cohen

Hawthorn's Josh Ward in action against Richmond in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM TOMLINSON

A calf injury to Harrison Petty has opened the door for Tomlinson to immediately regain his place in Melbourne's very settled backline. After missing the side's premiership victory last year due to an ACL injury, Tomlinson has returned seamlessly and won 21 disposals to go with a game-high 626m gained and 10 intercepts on Thursday night. - Riley Beveridge



Melbourne's Adam Tomlinson chats to umpire Hayden Gavine during the AAMI Community Series on March 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JARED POLEC

How did this happen? Four months ago, Polec went through the humbling experience of being delisted and relisted via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft. The wingman had fallen out of favour at the Kangaroos but the club couldn’t get rid of him due to his massive contract. Now David Noble has locked him in for round one, following two impressive performances in the pre-season that have breathed life into a career that was on life support. – Josh Gabelich

Jared Polec at North Melbourne training on December 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MITCH GEORGIADES

After establishing himself in the Power's best 22 last year, Georgiades looks set to take a giant leap this season. It's hard to believe the talented key forward is still only 20 years of age, such is his presence in the front half. Without Charlie Dixon, Georgiades was the main man against Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series and finished with four goals in a commanding display. He shapes as an integral part of the Power's push for a premiership in 2022. - Ben Sutton

Georgiades stuns with high-flying grab Mitch Georgiades wowed Port fans with this incredible pack mark and goal

LIAM BAKER

It was only a pre-season game against the lowly Hawks but Baker looks ready to take his game to the next level. Splitting his time between the midfield and in attack, the dual premiership star racked up 26 disposals (13 contested), six marks and 12 score involvements, including kicking two goals of his own. Can he top last year's career-best season in which he finished second in the club's B&F? – Brandon Cohen

Crafty Baker bringing the heat early Liam Baker shows off his goalscoring prowess with two quick majors in a matter of minutes

JACK HAYES

Hayes has come the long way to the AFL as a mature-age rookie selection in recent weeks at the Saints, but he looks on a fast road to a senior debut now. Hayes' versatility, aerial strength and competitive approach stood out against the Bombers in Saturday night's win for St Kilda and he looks ready for the step up having been a star at SANFL level for some time. – Callum Twomey

St Kilda's Jack Hayes marks against Essendon in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PADDY McCARTIN

When it comes to round one fairytale storylines, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. McCartin looked done at AFL level due to the repeated concussions that ended his career at St Kilda. Now he is set to play in round one after being handed an AFL lifeline via the pre-season supplemental selection period only a month ago. The fact that the 2014 No.1 pick is also playing in defence rather than attack is another reason why this is emerging as one of the best feelgood stories heading into the first weekend of the season. – Josh Gabelich

TOM JOYCE

He's not yet a member of the Eagles' list, but rookie hopeful and former Brisbane-listed onballer Tom Joyce looked right at home next to Nic Naitanui and Tim Kelly on Sunday. Yet to make his AFL debut, he rotated regularly through the centre square and finished with 18 disposals, standing up in the tackle, making good decisions and bringing a hard edge. - Nathan Schmook

West Coast's Tom Joyce in action against Fremantle during the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

JOSH DUNKLEY

Following a year in which he missed three months with a dislocated shoulder, and then returned to play a variety of roles at the back-end of the season, Dunkley was back to his absolute ball-winning best against the Lions. Dunkley gathered 32 disposals, including a match-high 18 contested, and kicked a goal to be one of the Dogs' best. He looks set for a bumper season at his preferred inside midfield role. – Michael Whiting