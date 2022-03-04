Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw and West Coast's Jack Redden compete during a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL confirms the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles on Sunday, March 6 has been moved from Fremantle Oval to Optus Stadium.

The move comes as updated COVID restrictions are now in place in Western Australia, which includes a crowd cap of 600 fans for Fremantle Oval. Any person who had previously purchased a ticket to the Fremantle Oval match will receive a full refund. No action is required from the ticket purchaser.

The match will be played in same timeslot of 4:10pm AWST / 7:10pm AEDT on Sunday and will be broadcast live via Fox Footy and Kayo and locally on the Seven Network.

Due to a combination of factors, the match at Optus Stadium will be closed to the public.

The AFL looks forward to welcoming supporters to men's games in Perth from Round One of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

2022 AAMI Community Series Matches – Updated Fixture

Thursday, March 3

Carlton v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

Friday, March 4

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

Saturday, March 5

Hawthorn v Richmond at Devonport Oval, 1.10pm AEDT

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Richmond Oval, 3.40pm ACST

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

Sunday, March 6

GWS Giants v Collingwood at GIANTS Stadium, 12.40pm AEDT

Sydney v North Melbourne at GIANTS Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Monday, March 7

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm AEST

All 2022 AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY and Kayo.