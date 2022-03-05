Zak Butters is tackled by Josh Rachele during the AAMI Community Series clash on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING Adelaide best-and-fairest midfielder Rory Laird has a suspected broken hand after the Crows' AAMI Community Series loss to Port Adelaide.

Laird had fingers on his right hand strapped after Saturday's 37-point loss at suburban Richmond Oval and the Crows are sweating on X-ray results.

Power forward Robbie Gray also went off in the first term of the 17.9 (111) to 11.8 (74) summer Showdown with what Port called slight hamstring awareness.

But unlike Laird, he is not considered in doubt for round one.

Laird, the two-time Crows best-and-fairest onballer and two-time All Australian, suffered his injury early in the third term.

He is in serious doubt for their round one match on March 20 at home against Fremantle.

"It's a suspected broken hand ... we have our fingers crossed that it may be a week or two, but it may be worse than that," coach Matthew Nicks said.

Young Adelaide forward Luke Pedlar finished the game with a hamstring problem, but Nicks was more upbeat about his availability.

Power coach Ken Hinkley also is confident that Gray will be ready for their March 19 opener against Brisbane at the Gabba.

"He had some slight hamstring stuff going on in the first quarter," Hinkley said of the the four-time All Australian and three-time club best and fairest.

"He said 'look I'm not sure, I feel OK', but it's a simple decision - you're out.

"I imagine he'd be very, very much in the mix for round one."

Mitch Georgiades starred with four goals and Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines racked up a game-high 37 disposals, while recruit Jeremy Finlayson booted three goals up forward.

Young guns Connor Rozee and Zak Butters look like taking another step this year and veteran Travis Boak showed no signs of slowing down.

The young Crows showed plenty of encouraging signs with No.6 draft pick Josh Rachele leading the way with three goals in another super impressive performance.

Matt Crouch also got through unscathed after missing all of last year with groin issues, while Reilly O'Brien was dominant in the ruck and Rory Sloane had a strong game through the midfield.

New faces

Josh Rachele will quickly become a fan-favourite at the Crows after another impressive performance. The No.6 draft pick backed up his three goals from last week's practice match with another three in a lively performance up forward. He also laid nine tackles in an eye-catching display. Ex-Giant Jeremy Finlayson booted two goals and dished off another in a decent performance, while Josh Sinn came on in the second half and shows some encouraging signs.

Medical room

Star veteran Robbie Gray left the field early in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. He was seen on the bench with ice strapped to his right leg, but the Power are hopeful he will be available for the season-opener against Brisbane in 14 days. Rory Laird left the field in the third quarter with a hand injury and was quickly ruled out with the club later saying he will have scans on a broken hand.

Fantasy watch

First-year Crow Josh Rachele (MID,FWD $280,000) is all but locked in for a round one debut and should be locked in your Fantasy side. The No.6 draft pick looked lively up forward and laid a massive nine tackles, as well as kicking three goals to finish with 90. Matt Crouch (MID, $649,000) got through the game unscathed and racked up 80 points on limited minutes. Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $723,000) produced a dominant performance and could be a decent option if you don't want to start with the big two. For the Power, Zak Butters (FWD, $639,000) continued his transition to the midfield and looked the goods, while popular rookie Josh Sinn (DEF/MID $268,000) only featured in the second half.

ADELAIDE 2.1 5.4. 8.5 11.8 (74)

PORT ADELAIDE 1.5 4.5. 12.7 17.9 (111)

GOALS

Adelaide: Rachele 3, Hinge, McHenry, O'Brien, Himmelberg, Fogarty, Pedler, Gollant, Soligo

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 4, Finlayson 2, Rozee 2, Boak 2, Duursma, Amon, Butters, McEntee, Houston, Marshall

BEST

Adelaide: O'Brien, Rachele, Sloane, Schoenberg, Keays, Crouch

Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Burton, Wines, Boak, Georgiades

INJURIES

Adelaide: Laird (hand), Pedlar (hamstring)

Port Adelaide: Gray (hamstring)

Reports: Nil