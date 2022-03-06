AFTER a pre-season of carnage at West Coast, it was Fremantle's turn to take some body blows in Sunday's AAMI Community Series clash, with important tall Rory Lobb among the casualties in a 13-point win.

Lobb was the victim of friendly fire when ruckman Sean Darcy cannoned into his back and ribs in a marking contest in the second quarter, with the forward/ruck sitting out the second half as a result.

DOCKERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Defender Nathan Wilson was then ruled out in the third quarter after suffering a right shoulder injury, putting his round one hopes in doubt as the Dockers manage a surplus of rebounding defenders.

Lobb's availability will be the bigger concern, however, given the important role he plays as a key forward and then relief ruckman for Darcy, who was supported by Lloyd Meek in the second half of the 11.13 (79) to 10.6 (66) win.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AAMI Match Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast The Dockers and Eagles clash in the AAMI Community Series

For the decimated Eagles, who produced a much more competitive performance after last week's 97-point practice match loss, getting through the final tune-up unscathed was a significant win.

Their pressure was at a much higher standard and they found ways to force the ball forward before the class of Willie Rioli and Liam Ryan – combining for the first time since 2019 – gave them a spark.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rioli intercepts and makes Dockers pay Willie Rioli gave his side the quick reply with this exceptional intercept and goal

Star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was outstanding again for the Dockers with 30 disposals, five clearances and a goal, while recruit Jordan Clark ended an excellent pre-season with 24 touches and plenty of dash from defence.

Will Brodie (23 and eight tackles) added grunt to the midfield, while Michael Walters booted two goals in his first pre-season game.

Midfielder Tim Kelly (32, six clearances and a goal) stood tall in a decimated midfield for West Coast, giving the Eagles an edge in clearances (28-27) and contested ball (117-101).

West Coast's Tim Kelly celebrates a goal against Fremantle in the 2022 AAMI Community Series clash. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles even pinched the lead late in the third quarter, before Fremantle rattled home with four of the last six goals to go 2-0 in pre-season Derbies this summer.

New faces

Former Tiger Patrick Naish didn't emerge until the second half but made the most of limited minutes, winning 14 disposals and kicking a nice late goal to make a strong impression. Naish is competing for a rookie spot in the Supplemental Selection Period and showcased his running power. Recruit Samo Petrevski-Seton was quiet in his first outing, winning eight disposals in limited minutes playing midfield and forward. Rookie hopeful Hugh Dixon was goalless in a low-scoring game, while draftee Brady Hough showed signs as a half-back. Fremantle did not unveil any draftees, but trade acquisitions Clark and Brodie were impressive for the second straight week and look likely round one selections.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Naish impacts late with brilliant running goal Patrick Naish staked his claim to be picked up by the Eagles before next week's deadline with this exceptional finish

Round one chance

Former Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce has been the standout train-on player for West Coast this pre-season and looks a no-brainer to add as a rookie and potentially play in round one. The tough onballer was a regular in the centre square and a natural ball-winner, finishing with 18 disposals. Connor West was another tough presence in the midfield, giving the Eagles what they are missing with 16 disposals (10 contested). With Fremantle at close to full strength there are going to be quality defenders who miss out in round one. Heath Chapman should not be one of those after another polished performance. The versatile Docker, who has a big future, gave excellent rebound and used the ball superbly, finishing with 23 disposals.

Medical room

Wilson's injury appeared the most serious after he went head-on into Alex Witherden's leg in an awkward collision before clutching at his right shoulder and heading to the rooms. Lobb seems the more likely of the pair to recover in time for round one after watching the second half from the bench. Only Fyfe (shoulder) and Darcy Tucker (hamstring) are now missing from the Dockers' best line-up. West Coast, meanwhile, entered Sunday's clash without 10 members of its best team. Of those, captain Luke Shuey (hamstring) and defender Liam Duggan (knee) are racing the clock to be fit for round one.

Fremantle defender Nathan Wilson nurses an injured shoulder in the 2022 AAMI Community Series clash with West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasy watch

Look to Tim Kelly (MID, $707,000) as an under-priced midfielder following his score of 110. The 27-year-old will play an important role in the Eagles' midfield. Xavier Ellis was hot on Kelly in a recent chat with The Traders and it's easy to see that there's upside after a disappointing 2021. Ellis was also keen on Sean Darcy (RUC, $786,000) but Darcy's 47 points may have him rethinking his ruck choice. The Docker worth locking in is Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $387,000). Although he spent significant chunks of time on the bench, his role and score of 96 was exactly what potential Fantasy coaches wanted to see. Even with Nat Fyfe to come back into the midfield mix, it looks like Fremantle will be using the former Sun in the middle and the points should flow. West Coast's Brady Hough (MID, $230,000) should be on your rookie radar as a potential round one debutant. His late touches to get him to 65 points was impressive.

FREMANTLE 2.4 5.7 7.9 11.13 (79)

WEST COAST 1.3 4.6 8.6 10.6 (66)

GOALS

Fremantle: Walters 2, Taberner 2, Switkowski, Brayshaw, Frederick, Acres, Banfield, Colyer, Darcy

West Coast: Rioli 2, Ryan 2, Nelson, Gaff, Kelly, Petruccelle, Jones, Naish

BEST

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Clark, Chapman, Ryan, Brodie, Serong

West Coast: Kelly, Joyce, Ryan, Naitanui, West, Witherden

INJURIES

Fremantle: Lobb (back/ribs), Wilson (shoulder)

West Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: No crowd permitted at Optus Stadium