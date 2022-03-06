Adelaide's Rory Laird nurses a sore right hand after the AAMI Community Series clash with Port Adelaide on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE could be without reigning club champion Rory Laird for the first month of the season after scans revealed he suffered a broken right hand against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

Laird was injured in the third quarter of the AAMI Community Series clash against the Power and while he will likely avoid surgery, he has been ruled out of the early part of the season.

Adelaide's high performance manager, Darren Burgess, said Laird’s hand would be placed in a splint while he recovers.



“Rory had X-rays on Sunday which confirmed our preliminary thoughts post-game that he had fractured his hand,” Burgess said.



“At this stage we don’t believe it will require surgery however he will meet a hand specialist this week for further assessment.



“It’s unfortunate timing given there are two weeks until round one but the injury is not expected to hinder his ability to run and stay fit and we will look forward to him returning in the early part of the season.”

Adelaide's Rory Laird in action against Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Laird, a two-time AFL All-Australian as a defender, has assumed greater responsibility in the midfield in recent years and won his second Malcolm Blight Medal as the club's best and fairest in 2021.

The Crows open their season against Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, March 20.

They will also be without key forward and former captain Taylor Walker, who still has to serve three games of his six-game suspension for racial vilification.