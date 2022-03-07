Max Gawn and Jack Viney with coach Simon Goodwin at Melbourne's official photo day on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP captain Max Gawn will remain at the helm of Melbourne for 2022, with Jack Viney named as his vice-captain.

It is the same two-man leadership structure as last season, which took the Demons to a drought-breaking flag.

Despite having only two official leaders, the club said it would continue to lean on a variety of other players to help drive the group forward.

Gawn, who took on the captaincy in 2020, will continue into his third year in the role, having led the side in 39 games including last year's premiership win.

He is a five-time Therabody AFL All-Australian and two-time best and fairest winner.

Simon Goodwin and Max Gawn lift the 2021 premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

After gaining three years of experience as a co-captain alongside Nathan Jones, Viney has developed his skills to complement Gawn as his deputy.

The 27-year-old was an integral part of Melbourne's engine room last season alongside Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, averaging more than 22 disposals per game.