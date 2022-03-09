Collingwood's Nathan Murphy is helped off the field against GWS in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD utility Nathan Murphy will undergo surgery this week to repair the ankle he dislocated against Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was assisted from the ground in the third quarter after landing awkwardly during a day of injury carnage.

AFL.com.au can reveal scans have confirmed Murphy is expected to be sidelined until May at the earliest and could miss most of the first half of the season.

More carnage with Pie defender helped off Collingwood has suffered yet another concerning injury with high-flying defender Nathan Murphy hurting his leg in this awkward landing

Murphy has endured a luckless run on the injury front since making his debut late in 2018.

He played 15 games last season and was in the mix to slot into Collingwood's undermanned defence for the season-opener against St Kilda.

New coach Craig McRae has some issues down back following injuries to Jordan Roughead (shoulder) and Charlie Dean (foot) and the two-game suspension to Brayden Maynard for striking Giants forward Daniel Lloyd.

Maynard in hot water after late contact on Giant Daniel Lloyd is assisted off the field after being collected late by Brayden Maynard

The decision by Irishman Mark Keane to tear up his contract at Collingwood to remain home at the start of this year has also depleted the Magpies defence.

Collingwood expects vice-captain Jeremy Howe (groin) and young half-back Isaac Quaynor (concussion) to be available for round one after they missed the trip to Sydney.

Murphy has been thrown around during his time in the AFL, playing on a wing, in defence and across half-forward.

With his contract expiring at the end of October, the Brighton Grammar product was primed for a strong year to earn an extension.

Murphy is highly rated by the football department who rate his versatility, despite his lack of durability.

Collingwood will regain star midfielder Taylor Adams for next Friday night's game, after star Jordan De Goey made a seamless return against the Giants to gain some minutes ahead of the season.