BEN King has knocked back interest from Melbourne clubs and re-signed with Gold Coast for a further two years.

The Suns are yet to make the official announcement, but AFL.com.au understands the tall forward has committed until the end of 2024.

King is out for the season after rupturing his ACL in a training mishap in February and is currently spending time with his family in Melbourne.

After being taken by the Suns with the No.6 pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, King has quickly become one of the best young forwards in the competition, kicking 89 goals from his 53 games.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Top five goals: Ben King's biggest and best in 2021 Gold Coast forward Ben King kicks 47 goals in 22 games

The 21-year-old was believed to have interest from St Kilda - where his twin brother Max plays - and Essendon among others.

King loves the Suns and has settled in well over his three years, forming firm friendships with fellow young guns Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Jack Lukosius – all teammates he has lived with.

More to come