Harrison Jones during an Essendon training session at the Hangar on August 18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has been dealt a blow on the eve of the season with forward Harrison Jones suffering an ankle injury this week.

Jones has battled foot and ankle injuries across the pre-season but AFL.com.au understands he had another ankle issue this week that is likely to see him miss multiple rounds.

The club said he rolled his ankle but that it is too early to know the timeline on his recovery.

The Bombers start their season next week against Geelong.

Jones was excellent last year as a young key forward, booting 20 goals from 16 games in an exciting campaign.

It could open the door for a round one debut for Kaine Baldwin, who impressed in the AAMI Community Series clash with St Kilda.

Aaron Francis has been nursing a sore knee but the Bombers expect fellow forward Jake Stringer to be available after his groin injury.