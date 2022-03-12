ESSENDON has been dealt a blow on the eve of the season with forward Harrison Jones suffering an ankle injury this week.
Jones has battled foot and ankle injuries across the pre-season but AFL.com.au understands he had another ankle issue this week that is likely to see him miss multiple rounds.
The club said he rolled his ankle but that it is too early to know the timeline on his recovery.
The Bombers start their season next week against Geelong.
Jones was excellent last year as a young key forward, booting 20 goals from 16 games in an exciting campaign.