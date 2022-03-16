THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.
Who wins the Grand Final rematch? Can the Blues finally get one over the Tigers? What about the Friday night clash when the Pies are set to unveil father-son gun Nick Daicos against the Saints? Are you brave enough to tip a season-opening stunner?
Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Expert commentators Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd are also back, and we have a new face in the mix, too, in Brisbane firebrand Mitch Robinson. Yep, the stage is set for a wild ride.
Check out the R1 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Melbourne - 31 points
Richmond
Collingwood
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 13 points
Richmond
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – 15 points
Richmond
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - 12 points
Carlton
Collingwood
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne – seven points
Richmond
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne - 29 points
Richmond
Collingwood
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Gold Coast
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - 20 points
Richmond
St Kilda
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 14 points
Richmond
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
MITCH ROBINSON
Melbourne - eight points
Richmond
Collingwood
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
West Coast
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 19 points
Richmond
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 17 points
Richmond
Collingwood
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Gold Coast
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne - 27 points
Richmond
St Kilda
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Gold Coast
TOTALS
Melbourne 12-0 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 11-1 Richmond
St Kilda 5-7 Collingwood
Geelong 10-2 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Sydney
Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 5-7 North Melbourne
Adelaide 1-11 Fremantle
West Coast 1-11 Gold Coast