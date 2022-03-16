Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.

Who wins the Grand Final rematch? Can the Blues finally get one over the Tigers? What about the Friday night clash when the Pies are set to unveil father-son gun Nick Daicos against the Saints? Are you brave enough to tip a season-opening stunner?

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

Expert commentators Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd are also back, and we have a new face in the mix, too, in Brisbane firebrand Mitch Robinson. Yep, the stage is set for a wild ride.

Check out the R1 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Melbourne - 31 points

Richmond

Collingwood

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 13 points

Richmond

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 15 points

Richmond

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - 12 points

Carlton

Collingwood

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne – seven points

Richmond

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 29 points

Richmond

Collingwood

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Gold Coast

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 20 points

Richmond

St Kilda

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 14 points

Richmond

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

MITCH ROBINSON

Melbourne - eight points

Richmond

Collingwood

Essendon

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

West Coast

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 19 points

Richmond

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 17 points

Richmond

Collingwood

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Gold Coast

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne - 27 points

Richmond

St Kilda

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Gold Coast

TOTALS

Melbourne 12-0 Western Bulldogs

Carlton 11-1 Richmond

St Kilda 5-7 Collingwood

Geelong 10-2 Essendon

Greater Western Sydney 3-9 Sydney

Brisbane 12-0 Port Adelaide

Hawthorn 5-7 North Melbourne

Adelaide 1-11 Fremantle

West Coast 1-11 Gold Coast