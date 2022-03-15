Jeremy McGovern leads the Eagles out for their 2022 practice match. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast is hopeful it won't need to dig into its WAFL top-up pool at the first opportunity and can instead field a team against Gold Coast on Sunday with the help of multiple debutants from its own list.

However, if they do need the help of WAFL players under the AFL's COVID contingency plan, defender Jeremy McGovern believes they can help the Eagles compete with the guidance of senior teammates.

Coach Adam Simpson on Monday forecast the possibility of needing to draw on the top-up pool this week, with only 25 fit players available to select due to an extensive injury list and health and safety protocols.

The club will hand first-year defender Brady Hough his debut, while wingman Patrick Naish is also expected to play his first game for the club after arriving during the Supplemental Selection Period.

Teammates get around Patrick Naish after he scored in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

McGovern conceded the current injury crisis had left the club drawing on its entire list to be able to field a full team.

"Hopefully we don't have to go to that (top-up pool) and our list is still capable of fielding a team, but if we do it's still exciting," the defender said on Tuesday.

MORE EAGLES PAIN Gun mid tests positive, another star in iso

"You just have to help them as much as you can and probably try to keep it simple for them.

"They do know how to play footy. It is a different level, but it will just be the understanding that they have been rushed into the side."

Midfielder Connor West was on light duties on Tuesday, jogging laps and doing some short kicking, while premiership defender Liam Duggan trained away from the main group as he pushes to return following knee surgery.

Connor West in action during the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Luke Shuey and superstar ruckman Nic Naitanui were back on the track after missing Monday's light session, with Shuey racing the clock to return from a hamstring injury.

"I think he's got to get through training on Thursday and is a chance to play this week," McGovern said of the Norm Smith medallist.

In other positive news, young star Oscar Allen was out of his moonboot after scans revealed a stress-related foot injury last month, with the key forward doing some short kicking.

Small forward Jamie Cripps took part in some select drills as he recovers from a pectoral injury.

Key forward Jack Darling was moving well after returning to the club with a foot complaint.

West Coast forward Jack Darling in action during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

McGovern said the players were happy to have the star forward back and had moved on quickly after he addressed his absence with them, with no lingering hard feelings.

"He was great. He explained his reasons and why he hadn't been here," the defender said.

"The boys all understood it and I think we all understood it from the start. He was great and he just explained the whole situation."