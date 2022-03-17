CARLTON is planning to flip an ugly script on Richmond and start its new life under Michael Voss with a fresh narrative and season-opening victory at the MCG tonight.

In what is certain to be an enthralling encounter in front of a massive crowd, the Blues are out to snap a losing streak to their arch-rival that dates way back to 2013. Since that last win, Carlton's run of losses to Richmond totals 11 straight.

Both teams will go into the games as named, with Richmond's Hugo Ralphsmith and Carlton's Tom Williamson revealed as the medical sub for their respective sides.

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith

Carlton: Tom Williamson

But it's a new year and a new dawn for the Blues. Outside of the coach, they have also added to their playing list a rising jet in former Docker Adam Cerra, and underrated Sydney midfielder George Hewett.

Voss on Carlton's new game plan, Hinkley's influence and the pass-mark for 2022 Carlton coach Michael Voss spoke to Riley Beveridge about his first season at the helm of the Blues

The two recruits have both been named in a powerful Carlton line-up, and tall forwards Charlie Curnow (knee) and Harry McKay (foot) are also confirmed starters after both had pre-season scares.

Veteran mid Ed Curnow is missing as is young superstar Sam Walsh, but the feel-good story of the game is the return of inspirational leader Sam Docherty, back from a second recurrence of testicular cancer.



Standing in the way, however, is a mighty Richmond outfit to be led by new co-captains Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis (who had both been under a cloud).

Match Previews R1: Carlton v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Tigers at the MCG.

Jack Graham (hamstring) has also been named, while Robbie Tarrant will make his debut in yellow and black after 174 games for North Melbourne.



The game also marks the official return of Tigers superstar Dustin Martin who lacerated his kidney in a collision with Mitch Robinson in July of last year.







