FREMANTLE looked to have thrown away its chances against Adelaide on Sunday before a late rally in the last five minutes stole a 11.17 (83) to 12.10 (82) win.

The Dockers dominated the first half but wasted numerous shots at goal, and while they held a 25-point lead at the long break, it should have been twice that

Adelaide's midfield leaders Ben Keays and Matt Crouch racked up big numbers and kept the ball moving forward in the second half, but it was first gamer Josh Rachele who stole the limelight with five majors, helping put the Crows three goals up late in the final quarter.

Rachele raises noise level as Crows come charging Debutant Josh Rachele gets the Adelaide faithful buzzing once again with a perfect crumbing goal

The 18-year-old scored from classy snaps, composed set shots and beautifully crumbed gathers off the pack, putting up his hand for a round one NAB Rising Star nomination among some other amazing debuts across the competition.

However, the final five minutes belonged to Freo and they finally straightened up in front of goal, with majors to Sam Switkowski, Rory Lobb and Lachie Shultz sealing - and stealing - the one-point win.

Last two mins: Crazy goalkeeper save denies Crows in insane ending Enjoy the thrilling final moments between the Crows and Dockers at Adelaide Oval

Rachele, Rachele: A young man's exciting journey to the big time

A forward line that lost Eddie Betts two seasons back and has Taylor Walker banished to the sidelines was crying out for a new hero - cue Josh Rachele. The number six draft selection impressed through the pre-season, creating expectation in a success-starved supporter base that could have proven too much to meet. Not for this kid. Rachele snapped a goal in the opening term with his first kick in the big league, followed it with a massive curler from the boundary line in the second quarter and two more in the third. They like their cult forwards in Adelaide and it looks like they may have found a new one.

Rachele gets everyone roaring after debut goal Adelaide debutant Josh Rachele is surrounded by teammates after snapping through his first goal in the AFL

How did Cats let Clark out of the bag

After an impressive debut season in 2019 Jordan Clark didn't get a lot of opportunity at Geelong, but he made the most of his first outing in purple (or white, to be exact). He came out with intent, grabbing eight first-quarter touches, but it was a sensational running goal early in the second term that will have Freo fans putting a number six on the back of their jumpers. It's hard for anyone to break into the Geelong lineup, but Clark's class and composure, combined with a long future ahead, makes it hard to see how this Cat got out of the bag.

Welcome to the Dockers, Jordan Clark Exciting new Docker Jordan Clark announces himself with this fine goal on the burst

Dockers' goalkicking woes

Inaccuracy in front of goal arguably cost Fremantle a finals spot in 2021 and their 2022 campaign has started in the same woeful, wayward manner. The Dockers dominated inside 50s in the first half to lead by 25 points at the long break, but the difference should have been twice that amount. By three-quarter time the Crows were in front. You could say the Dockers shot themselves in the foot, but to be honest, if they tried they'd probably miss.

ADELAIDE 2.0 5.2 11.5 12.10 (82)

FREMANTLE 4.5 8.9 8.13 11.17 (83)

GOALS

Adelaide: Rachele 5, Fogarty 2, Rowe 2, Dawson, Smith, Thilthorpe

Fremantle: Schultz 3, Lobb 2, Banfield, Clark, Frederick, Switkowski, Treacy, Tucker

BEST

Adelaide: Keayes, Rachele, Crouch, Rowe, Sloane

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Mundy, Switkowski, Young, Schultz

INJURIES

Adelaide: McPherson

Fremantle: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Lachlan Sholl (replaced Andrew McPherson in the second quarter)

Fremantle: Travis Colyer (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval