Carlton's Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Curnow and Harry McKay have combined for nine goals to lead Carlton to a scintillating 30-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

Curnow booted five goals and McKay added four as the Blues won their second consecutive match to start the season 16.6 (102) to 13.12 (90).

BULLDOGS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Skipper Patrick Cripps was also sensational again, gathering 35 disposals and kicking two majors, while returning superstar Sam Walsh had 34 touches.

The Blues led at every change before holding off a stern Bulldogs challenge in the last quarter.

More to come