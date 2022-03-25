THURSDAY night was massive with teams dropping and the Blues scoring like Fantasy beasts. Led by Patrick Cripps (MID, $708,000) and his score of 123, Carlton plied on six scores of 100+ as they held off the Bulldogs.

From that game, Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $776,000) is the most popular player in Fantasy and he managed 112. The second most popular player, Jack Macrae (MID, $976,000) scraped to his ton after having just 39 at half time.

Sam Walsh (MID, $914,000) returned a month early from injury and had the ball on a string, with 34 disposals and 89pts.

Carlton's Sam Walsh runs away from Western Bulldogs' Josh Dunkley in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Roy’s Best Buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round two.

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $253,000) – With a nice 111 on debut next to his name, you need Jack Hayes. With Ryder’s return unknown, this cash cow will be fattening weekly.

James Sicily (DEF, $536,000) – 96 last week… we’ll take that. We need to remember that Sicily was priced at an average of just 61 and even though he went up $26k, he is still a bargain.

Patrick Lipinski (MID, $638,000) – Sore ankle? I don’t think so. Lipinski scored 117 at his new club from 15 centre-bounce attendances, something he never got at the Bulldogs.

Isaac Heeney (FWD, $672,000) – Three goals certainly helped Heeney last week as he marched on to score 121. Forward or in the middle… it doesn’t matter for this jet.

Sydney's Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most Traded In

Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000) – 9.2k

– 9.2k Dan Houston (DEF, $720,000) – 6.2k

– 6.2k Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $253,000) – 6.1k

– 6.1k James Sicily (DEF, $536,000) – 4.8k

– 4.8k Luke Foley (DEF, $404,000) – 4k

Mart-in? Mart-out! Just as quick as Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000) scored his 130 last week, he is out this week with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. If you are one of the thousands who bought him in, you might want to wait a week and hopefully try again in round three. Coaches are also chasing a little slice of Dan Houston (DEF, $720,000) and his 150 last week. Although we can’t expect that each week, he is still a great pick with a break-even of 41.

Dan Houston celebrates a goal in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most Traded Out

Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $676,000) – 7.5k

– 7.5k Justin McInerney (DEF/MID, $565,000) – 6k

– 6k Jack Crisp (DEF, $819,000) – 3.7k

– 3.7k Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $194,000) – 2.7k

– 2.7k Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $190,000) – 2.5k

At this stage, Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $676,000) is named so don’t pull the trigger just yet. We have our fingers crossed that Dusty is doing ok and will be right to play at the MCG on Sunday. Justin McInerney (DEF/MID, $565,000) is out this week due to injury, however, after his score of 43… it’s time to trade him anyway.

Sydney's Justin McInerney grimaces after sustaining an injury during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin’s Best Captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Touk Miller v Melbourne

Melbourne give up plenty of points to their opposition midfielders, just as Smith (154) and Macrae (120) discovered last week. Miller had 135 against them last year and averaged 127 at home.

No. 2 – Christian Petracca v Gold Coast

Petracca scored a huge 142 last week and he even had 136 against the Suns last year. He is in beast-mode at the moment and doesn’t look like slowing down.

No. 3 – Clayton Oliver v Gold Coast

Oliver only managed 102 last week but has scored over 150 in two of his last four games against the Suns. He could be very big once again.

Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in action during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

No. 4 – Jack Steele v Fremantle

Ok… 107 last week wasn’t what I wanted from my No. 1 pick but we need to remember that this is Jack Steele. He had 134 on the Dockers last year and will explode in this.

No. 5 – Ollie Wines v Hawthorn

The Brownlow medallist had a huge 151 last year against the Hawks and is coming off 102 last week. The Hawks gave the Kangaroos 4x100+ scores last weekend and he’ll be right up at the top of the scorers once again.

