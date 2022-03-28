For the first time in Australian Football history, there will be an equal representation of men and women coaches across the NAB AFL and AFLW Academy programs, with AFLW captains Daisy Pearce (Melbourne), and Alicia Eva (GWS Giants) and NAB League Calder Cannons coach Jacara Egan appointed as NAB AFL and AFLW National Academy Assistant Coaches.

Pearce and Egan will join West Australian Under 18s head coach Beau McDonald as AFLW Academy assistant coaches, while Eva will return for her second year in the program, working alongside Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro head coach Jason Davenport and South Australian head coach Tony Bamford as AFL Academy assistant coaches.

In addition to the formal Coach AFL accreditation program, the AFL women's coaching pathway continues to grow, with three specific coaching programs available for women and girls across the country, including the AFL Women's Coaching Acceleration Program, BHP Women's Coaching Academy and National She Can Coach program, presented by BHP.

Female football pioneer Daisy Pearce has developed her coaching skills as part of the latest intake of the BHP Women's Coaching Academy. Daisy is one of eight women participating in the 12-month program which will see her complete a national AFL level three coaching accreditation course.

"I've been involved in football most of my life as a player and most recently as a commentator, so it's great to be selected as one of the NAB AFLW National Academy assistant coaches to show other women and girls that there are many opportunities to participate in our great game," Pearce said.

In addition to her 45 games of elite women's football, GWS GIANTS Captain Alicia Eva works part time as a development coach in the Giants AFL program, looking after the backline for the VFL side. A highly regarded coach within the industry, Eva was awarded the AFL Coaches' Association coaching pathway scholarship in 2019 that saw her receive mentoring by AFL premiership coach John Worsfold and inclusion in the 'Next Coach' program run by renowned coaching guru David Wheadon.

"I'm extremely passionate about coaching and the role it plays in developing the next generation of AFL and AFLW footballers. It's important that we continue to invest time and resources into coaching programs for females to ensure that women and girls are no strangers to coaching in the future," Eva said.

Alicia Eva coaching the NAB AFL Academy team in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Growing up watching her father Phil play 125 games for Richmond as a child, proud Muthi Muthi/Gunditjmara woman Jacara Egan is forging her own path in the industry, having coached locally for the Fitzroy Stars before moving into Carlton's Next Generation Academy, coaching alongside the likes of Maddy Prespakis and Tayla Harris. A fellow member of the BHP Women's Coaching Academy program, Egan became the first Indigenous woman to coach at NAB League level with the Calder Cannons and is the first Indigenous woman to coach in the NAB AFLW National Academy program.

"I'm proud to be selected as one of the NAB AFLW Academy assistant coaches this year and be a role model for other women and girls, and particularly Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Representation is so important, so to have three women involved in this year's NAB AFL and AFLW Academy programs is a great step forward to ensuring the next generation of players learn from coaches of all backgrounds, knowledge, and experiences," Egan said.

The NAB AFL and AFLW National Academy programs have been established to identify and develop players from across Australia to best prepare them for elite AFL and AFLW competitions.

As part of the program, players will participate in the 2022 NAB AFLW National Championships which will commence in April and the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships held from June to September.

In 2021, there were 2,061 women in coaching positions across all levels of the game, representing eight per cent of all accredited coaches nationally and a two per cent increase in female coaches compared to 2020.

AFL Executive General Manager Football Operations, Legal and Integrity Andrew Dillon said the coaching appointments is a positive step forward to encouraging more women and girls to get involved in coaching.

"The AFL is committed to investing in the female coaching pathway and providing more opportunities for female coaches to develop their skills and experience in coaching across all levels of our game," Mr Dillon said.

"It's really exciting to have a good blend of high-quality men and women coaching across our National Academy programs who provide different perspectives and expertise to support the development of the next generation of AFL and AFLW players.

"We are thrilled to have Daisy, Alicia and Jacara part of our NAB AFL and AFLW National Academy programs and look forward to continuing to build on the work we have done to ensure we have stronger representation of women coaches throughout our industry."

AFL Coaching Development & Education Manager, Julia Lawrence said the appointments showcase the progression of the female coaching pathway.

"Having women and girl coaches involved in Australian Football at all levels provides a huge benefit to our game both on and off the field. There are a range of opportunities for women and girls to get involved in coaching, so there's never been a better time for women and girls to give it a go."

To find out more about women's coaching initiatives, CLICK HERE