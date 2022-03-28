PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Andrew McPherson  Hamstring  1 week
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Adductor  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Crows have declared Rory Laird available to make an earlier-than-expected return from the broken hand he sustained in the AAMI Community Series game in early March. Skipper Sloane was subbed out of Sunday's loss to Collingwood with adductor tightness and underwent a scan on Monday, meaning he has a race against time to prove his fitness for Friday's Showdown. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keidean Coleman  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  6- weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The good news is on Coleman, who is not only running strongly but taking part in some skill work. Coach Chris Fagan said he was "ahead of schedule" in his return, but would give no specifics other than to say he wouldn't be rushed. Hipwood is also with the main group doing some skill work. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Knee  1 week
 David Cuningham  Knee  11-15 weeks
 Ed Curnow  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Josh Honey  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  1 week
 Sam Philp  Ribs  Test
 Liam Stocker  Syndesmosis  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will regain Adam Cerra and Jack Martin from the AFL's health and safety protocols for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Stocker will make his return through the VFL, but McDonald will miss at least a week. Philp is an outside chance of playing VFL football this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Isaac Chugg  Abdominals  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  4-8 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hip  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  4-8 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

After making his first appearance for Collingwood on the weekend, new recruit Kreuger will miss this Saturday night's clash against his old side Geelong and at least a month after suffering a subluxation of his shoulder. Mason Cox is set to replace the former Cat after the American missed round two due to a minor ankle injury. Roughead trained with the main group on Tuesday and is edging closer to a return, but is still at least a fortnight away from playing. McCreery trained away from the main group on Tuesday after suffering a hip flexor injury and will now miss at least the next three weeks. Taylor Adams finished Saturday's game on the bench with a migraine but trained fully on Tuesday and will be fine to face the Cats. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harry Jones  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Nic Martin  H&S protocols  Available
 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti  Personal  TBC
 Zach Merrett  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Zach Reid  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Side  Test
 Will Snelling  Calf  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

A bad start to the season got worse for the Bombers with the news Merrett will miss up to two months with a syndesmosis ankle injury. Shiel is also in doubt this week after missing the clash with Brisbane with a side strain. Jones appears at least another week away from senior selection but the Bombers should regain Martin, who sat out the loss to the lions after his brilliant debut due to the AFL's health and safety protocols. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eric Benning  Lower leg  TBA
 Brennan Cox  H&S protocols  TBA
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Back  3-6 weeks
 Matthew Johnson  Ankle  TBA
 David Mundy  H&S protocols  TBA
 Matt Taberner  Hamstring  Test
 Josh Treacy  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Nathan Wilson  Shoulder  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Darcy is in doubt for this week's Western Derby after being subbed out of Sunday's loss to St Kilda with an ankle complaint, although the result of scans are not yet known. Taberner is pressing to return after a minor hamstring strain sustained more than a fortnight ago, while Mundy and Cox will be assessed when they come out of health and safety protocols, having both missed the round two loss. Treacy picked up an ankle injury playing for Peel and won't be available for the derby. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Hip  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  TBC
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Irishman Mark O'Connor is available for senior selection after returning from a knee issue in the VFL on the weekend. Sam de Koning will also be out of concussion protocols by the time the Cats face the Magpies on Saturday night. Shaun Higgins was rested last weekend and is expected to return. While new recruit Jon Ceglar made a return from knee surgery in the VFL against Essendon, the Cats held back Menegola for another week. Rohan is continuing to build his running up after dealing with sciatica issues in his back and hip over the past couple of months. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Shoulder  6 weeks
 Charlie Constable  Groin  Test
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Izak Rankine  Corked quad  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  H&S protocols  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Rankine will have to get through Thursday's main session to be considered for selection but is expected to be available, as is Weller, who comes out of protocols this week. Constable is also on the improve after his nagging problem and is expecting to make his club debut in the VFL at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  TBC
 Toby Greene  Suspension  Round 6
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  TBC
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Zach Sproule  Shoulder  5 weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Giants are still yet to give confirmation on the severity of injuries suffered by Davis and Lloyd on Sunday.  - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Foot  TBC
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  1 week
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Hawks are breathing a sigh of relief after scans revealed minimal damage to Wingard's hamstring. The dual All-Australian was subbed out of Saturday night's win against Port Adelaide and was expected to miss a few weeks, but Wingard remains in contention to face the Blues at this stage. The Hawks have a reasonably clean bill of health with Jarman Impey set to return via the VFL this weekend after working his way back from a foot/ankle issue over the pre-season. Bramble remains the only long-term concern right now at Waverley Park. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  1 week
 Jake Lever  Foot   1 week
 Harrison Petty  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Foot  3-5 weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons have ruled out Hibberd and Lever for at least another week, which will mean they'll miss Friday night's clash with the Bombers. Kade Chandler made his return from an abdominal issue through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Atu Bosenavulagi   Concussion  Test
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Concussion  1 week
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Test
 Ben McKay  Concussion  Test
 Will Phillips  Glandular fever  2-3 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Tarryn Thomas  Internal bruising  4-8 weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose important midfielder Davies-Uniacke for Saturday night's clash with the Lions, while Thomas could miss up to two months. McKay should play this weekend, having exited the League's concussion protocols. Phillips is closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aliir Aliir  Ankle  4-5 weeks
Tom Clurey  Knee  2-3 weeks
Charlie Dixon  Ankle  Test 
Orazio Fantasia  Knee  6-8 weeks
Robbie Gray  Knee  Test
Kane Farrell  Knee  2-3 weeks
Trent McKenzie  Ankle  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Five-time Showdown medallist Gray has a few boxes to tick to show he's ready to return from a knee problem in Friday's game against Adelaide. Forward Dixon is also closing in on a return after pre-season ankle surgery and will be assessed during the week. Defender McKenzie was subbed out of the round two loss to Hawthorn with an ankle injury, but has been cleared of serious injury, meaning he is a chance to play on Friday. McKenzie will be important with key defenders Allir and Clurey already unavailable. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dylan Grimes  Soreness  Test
 Kane Lambert  Hip  Indefinite
 Dustin Martin  Personal  TBC
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jack Riewoldt  Thumb  Test
 Nick Vlastuin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Grimes missed the Tigers' win over Greater Western Sydney after pulling up sore from training but the club hopes he will be available this week. Riewoldt also faces a test after his thumb injury, but Vlastuin and Prestia are unlikely. The club is giving Martin as much time as he needs as he considers his next move, while Lambert is a long-term proposition with his hip injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Hamstring   1-3 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Conditioning  TBC
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Personal leave  TBC
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Injury-plagued Saint Hannebery has reached another setback in his comeback from another soft tissue issue after injuring his right calf at training on Saturday. Gun wingman Billings is nearing a return from a hamstring strain and could be available next week, while Clark is building up his running base after undergoing surgery to repair the shoulder he injured in the AAMI Community Series. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Justin McInerney  Knee  Test
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Chad Warner  Health and safety protocols  Test
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Papley is on the improve but the Swans stated last week they were looking at a six-week timeline from the original injury, which occurred less than five weeks ago. McInerney needs to get through main training to be considered to regain his place in the team. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brayden Ainsworth  Knee  TBA
 Oscar Allen  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Tom Barass  

 H&S protocols

  TBA
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Greg Clark  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Jamie Cripps  Pectoral  3-4 weeks
 Hugh Dixon  H&S protocols  TBA
 Andrew Gaff  Foot  TBA
 Brady Hough  H&S protocols  TBA
 Jamaine Jones  H&S protocols  TBA
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Josh Kennedy  H&S protocols  TBA
 Zac Langdon  H&S protocols  TBA
 Nic Naitanui  H&S protocols  TBA
 Jackson Nelson  Knee  TBA
 Jack Redden  H&S protocols  Tba
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  7 weeks
 Jake Waterman  H&S protocols  TBA
 Connor West  Hamstring  Test
 Isiah Winder  H&S protocols  TBA
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast should have a host of players available again after entering health and safety protocols, led by Kennedy (who returned to training on Tuesday), Redden, Naitanui, Rotham and Barrass. Gaff missed the round two loss to North Melbourne with a foot injury and did not train on Tuesday, but the Eagles are bullish he'll be available for Sunday's Western Derby. Nelson was a late withdrawal against North with a knee issue and ran laps at training on Tuesday, so isn’t ruled out yet either. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 months
 Hayden Crozier  Illness  Test
 Sam Darcy  Foot  Indefinite
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Aaron Naughton  Calf  Test
 Bailey Smith  Hip  Available
Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Smith's run of 68 consecutive games from debut ended last week when he was ruled out of the Dogs' clash with Carlton due to a hip injury but he has trained well this week and will be available to face Sydney on Thursday night. Naughton is more of a wait-and-see after copping a knock to his calf against the Blues but will be given until last minute to prove his fitness. Crozier fell ill during the game last week but is yet to be ruled out or cleared to play this week with more results due in coming days. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 