PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Andrew McPherson Hamstring 1 week Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Adductor Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Crows have declared Rory Laird available to make an earlier-than-expected return from the broken hand he sustained in the AAMI Community Series game in early March. Skipper Sloane was subbed out of Sunday's loss to Collingwood with adductor tightness and underwent a scan on Monday, meaning he has a race against time to prove his fitness for Friday's Showdown. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Hamstring 3-4 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee 6- weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The good news is on Coleman, who is not only running strongly but taking part in some skill work. Coach Chris Fagan said he was "ahead of schedule" in his return, but would give no specifics other than to say he wouldn't be rushed. Hipwood is also with the main group doing some skill work. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Knee 1 week David Cuningham Knee 11-15 weeks Ed Curnow Knee 3-5 weeks Josh Honey Knee 2-3 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee 3-5 weeks Oscar McDonald Back 1 week Sam Philp Ribs Test Liam Stocker Syndesmosis Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will regain Adam Cerra and Jack Martin from the AFL's health and safety protocols for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Stocker will make his return through the VFL, but McDonald will miss at least a week. Philp is an outside chance of playing VFL football this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Chugg Abdominals TBC Charlie Dean Foot 4-8 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 4-6 weeks Beau McCreery Hip 3-4 weeks Nathan Murphy Ankle 4-8 weeks Jordan Roughead Shoulder 2-4 weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

After making his first appearance for Collingwood on the weekend, new recruit Kreuger will miss this Saturday night's clash against his old side Geelong and at least a month after suffering a subluxation of his shoulder. Mason Cox is set to replace the former Cat after the American missed round two due to a minor ankle injury. Roughead trained with the main group on Tuesday and is edging closer to a return, but is still at least a fortnight away from playing. McCreery trained away from the main group on Tuesday after suffering a hip flexor injury and will now miss at least the next three weeks. Taylor Adams finished Saturday's game on the bench with a migraine but trained fully on Tuesday and will be fine to face the Cats. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harry Jones Ankle 1-2 weeks Kyle Langford Hamstring 7-9 weeks Nic Martin H&S protocols Available Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Personal TBC Zach Merrett Ankle 6-8 weeks Zach Reid Foot 3-4 weeks Dylan Shiel Side Test Will Snelling Calf Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

A bad start to the season got worse for the Bombers with the news Merrett will miss up to two months with a syndesmosis ankle injury. Shiel is also in doubt this week after missing the clash with Brisbane with a side strain. Jones appears at least another week away from senior selection but the Bombers should regain Martin, who sat out the loss to the lions after his brilliant debut due to the AFL's health and safety protocols. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eric Benning Lower leg TBA Brennan Cox H&S protocols TBA Sean Darcy Ankle Test Nat Fyfe Back 3-6 weeks Matthew Johnson Ankle TBA David Mundy H&S protocols TBA Matt Taberner Hamstring Test Josh Treacy Ankle 1-3 weeks Nathan Wilson Shoulder Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Darcy is in doubt for this week's Western Derby after being subbed out of Sunday's loss to St Kilda with an ankle complaint, although the result of scans are not yet known. Taberner is pressing to return after a minor hamstring strain sustained more than a fortnight ago, while Mundy and Cox will be assessed when they come out of health and safety protocols, having both missed the round two loss. Treacy picked up an ankle injury playing for Peel and won't be available for the derby. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Hip TBC Flynn Kroeger Hip TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Gary Rohan Back and hip TBC Sam Simpson Concussion TBC James Willis Knee TBC Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Irishman Mark O'Connor is available for senior selection after returning from a knee issue in the VFL on the weekend. Sam de Koning will also be out of concussion protocols by the time the Cats face the Magpies on Saturday night. Shaun Higgins was rested last weekend and is expected to return. While new recruit Jon Ceglar made a return from knee surgery in the VFL against Essendon, the Cats held back Menegola for another week. Rohan is continuing to build his running up after dealing with sciatica issues in his back and hip over the past couple of months. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Shoulder 6 weeks Charlie Constable Groin Test Ben King Knee Season Izak Rankine Corked quad Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller H&S protocols Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Rankine will have to get through Thursday's main session to be considered for selection but is expected to be available, as is Weller, who comes out of protocols this week. Constable is also on the improve after his nagging problem and is expecting to make his club debut in the VFL at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 8-12 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 5-7 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring TBC Toby Greene Suspension Round 6 Daniel Lloyd Shoulder TBC Conor Stone Hamstring 3-5 weeks Zach Sproule Shoulder 5 weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Giants are still yet to give confirmation on the severity of injuries suffered by Davis and Lloyd on Sunday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Foot TBC Connor Downie Hamstring 1 week Chad Wingard Hamstring Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Hawks are breathing a sigh of relief after scans revealed minimal damage to Wingard's hamstring. The dual All-Australian was subbed out of Saturday night's win against Port Adelaide and was expected to miss a few weeks, but Wingard remains in contention to face the Blues at this stage. The Hawks have a reasonably clean bill of health with Jarman Impey set to return via the VFL this weekend after working his way back from a foot/ankle issue over the pre-season. Bramble remains the only long-term concern right now at Waverley Park. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Calf 1 week Jake Lever Foot 1 week Harrison Petty Calf 2-3 weeks Christian Salem Knee 5-7 weeks Daniel Turner Foot 3-5 weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons have ruled out Hibberd and Lever for at least another week, which will mean they'll miss Friday night's clash with the Bombers. Kade Chandler made his return from an abdominal issue through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Atu Bosenavulagi Concussion Test Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Luke Davies-Uniacke Concussion 1 week Matt McGuinness Foot Test Ben McKay Concussion Test Will Phillips Glandular fever 2-3 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tarryn Thomas Internal bruising 4-8 weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose important midfielder Davies-Uniacke for Saturday night's clash with the Lions, while Thomas could miss up to two months. McKay should play this weekend, having exited the League's concussion protocols. Phillips is closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Ankle 4-5 weeks Tom Clurey Knee 2-3 weeks Charlie Dixon Ankle Test Orazio Fantasia Knee 6-8 weeks Robbie Gray Knee Test Kane Farrell Knee 2-3 weeks Trent McKenzie Ankle Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Five-time Showdown medallist Gray has a few boxes to tick to show he's ready to return from a knee problem in Friday's game against Adelaide. Forward Dixon is also closing in on a return after pre-season ankle surgery and will be assessed during the week. Defender McKenzie was subbed out of the round two loss to Hawthorn with an ankle injury, but has been cleared of serious injury, meaning he is a chance to play on Friday. McKenzie will be important with key defenders Allir and Clurey already unavailable. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dylan Grimes Soreness Test Kane Lambert Hip Indefinite Dustin Martin Personal TBC Dion Prestia Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Riewoldt Thumb Test Nick Vlastuin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Grimes missed the Tigers' win over Greater Western Sydney after pulling up sore from training but the club hopes he will be available this week. Riewoldt also faces a test after his thumb injury, but Vlastuin and Prestia are unlikely. The club is giving Martin as much time as he needs as he considers his next move, while Lambert is a long-term proposition with his hip injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jack Bytel Conditioning TBC Hunter Clark Shoulder 3-5 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Personal leave TBC Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Injury-plagued Saint Hannebery has reached another setback in his comeback from another soft tissue issue after injuring his right calf at training on Saturday. Gun wingman Billings is nearing a return from a hamstring strain and could be available next week, while Clark is building up his running base after undergoing surgery to repair the shoulder he injured in the AAMI Community Series. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Naismith Knee Season Justin McInerney Knee Test Tom Papley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Chad Warner Health and safety protocols Test Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Papley is on the improve but the Swans stated last week they were looking at a six-week timeline from the original injury, which occurred less than five weeks ago. McInerney needs to get through main training to be considered to regain his place in the team. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brayden Ainsworth Knee TBA Oscar Allen Foot 3-4 weeks Tom Barass H&S protocols TBA Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Greg Clark Shoulder 4-5 weeks Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Jamie Cripps Pectoral 3-4 weeks Hugh Dixon H&S protocols TBA Andrew Gaff Foot TBA Brady Hough H&S protocols TBA Jamaine Jones H&S protocols TBA Tom Joyce Ankle 2-3 weeks Josh Kennedy H&S protocols TBA Zac Langdon H&S protocols TBA Nic Naitanui H&S protocols TBA Jackson Nelson Knee TBA Jack Redden H&S protocols Tba Dom Sheed Ankle 7 weeks Jake Waterman H&S protocols TBA Connor West Hamstring Test Isiah Winder H&S protocols TBA Elliot Yeo Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast should have a host of players available again after entering health and safety protocols, led by Kennedy (who returned to training on Tuesday), Redden, Naitanui, Rotham and Barrass. Gaff missed the round two loss to North Melbourne with a foot injury and did not train on Tuesday, but the Eagles are bullish he'll be available for Sunday's Western Derby. Nelson was a late withdrawal against North with a knee issue and ran laps at training on Tuesday, so isn’t ruled out yet either. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 months Hayden Crozier Illness Test Sam Darcy Foot Indefinite Jason Johannisen Calf 2-3 weeks Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Aaron Naughton Calf Test Bailey Smith Hip Available Updated: March 29, 2022

Early prognosis

Smith's run of 68 consecutive games from debut ended last week when he was ruled out of the Dogs' clash with Carlton due to a hip injury but he has trained well this week and will be available to face Sydney on Thursday night. Naughton is more of a wait-and-see after copping a knock to his calf against the Blues but will be given until last minute to prove his fitness. Crozier fell ill during the game last week but is yet to be ruled out or cleared to play this week with more results due in coming days. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list