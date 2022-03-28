|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Andrew McPherson
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The Crows have declared Rory Laird available to make an earlier-than-expected return from the broken hand he sustained in the AAMI Community Series game in early March. Skipper Sloane was subbed out of Sunday's loss to Collingwood with adductor tightness and underwent a scan on Monday, meaning he has a race against time to prove his fitness for Friday's Showdown. - Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|6- weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The good news is on Coleman, who is not only running strongly but taking part in some skill work. Coach Chris Fagan said he was "ahead of schedule" in his return, but would give no specifics other than to say he wouldn't be rushed. Hipwood is also with the main group doing some skill work. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Knee
|1 week
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|11-15 weeks
|Ed Curnow
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|1 week
|Sam Philp
|Ribs
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Syndesmosis
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will regain Adam Cerra and Jack Martin from the AFL's health and safety protocols for Sunday's clash with the Hawks. Stocker will make his return through the VFL, but McDonald will miss at least a week. Philp is an outside chance of playing VFL football this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Chugg
|Abdominals
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|4-8 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hip
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|4-8 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
After making his first appearance for Collingwood on the weekend, new recruit Kreuger will miss this Saturday night's clash against his old side Geelong and at least a month after suffering a subluxation of his shoulder. Mason Cox is set to replace the former Cat after the American missed round two due to a minor ankle injury. Roughead trained with the main group on Tuesday and is edging closer to a return, but is still at least a fortnight away from playing. McCreery trained away from the main group on Tuesday after suffering a hip flexor injury and will now miss at least the next three weeks. Taylor Adams finished Saturday's game on the bench with a migraine but trained fully on Tuesday and will be fine to face the Cats. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harry Jones
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Nic Martin
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|Personal
|TBC
|Zach Merrett
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Side
|Test
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
A bad start to the season got worse for the Bombers with the news Merrett will miss up to two months with a syndesmosis ankle injury. Shiel is also in doubt this week after missing the clash with Brisbane with a side strain. Jones appears at least another week away from senior selection but the Bombers should regain Martin, who sat out the loss to the lions after his brilliant debut due to the AFL's health and safety protocols. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eric Benning
|Lower leg
|TBA
|Brennan Cox
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|3-6 weeks
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle
|TBA
|David Mundy
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Matt Taberner
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Treacy
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Nathan Wilson
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Darcy is in doubt for this week's Western Derby after being subbed out of Sunday's loss to St Kilda with an ankle complaint, although the result of scans are not yet known. Taberner is pressing to return after a minor hamstring strain sustained more than a fortnight ago, while Mundy and Cox will be assessed when they come out of health and safety protocols, having both missed the round two loss. Treacy picked up an ankle injury playing for Peel and won't be available for the derby. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Hip
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Back and hip
|TBC
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Irishman Mark O'Connor is available for senior selection after returning from a knee issue in the VFL on the weekend. Sam de Koning will also be out of concussion protocols by the time the Cats face the Magpies on Saturday night. Shaun Higgins was rested last weekend and is expected to return. While new recruit Jon Ceglar made a return from knee surgery in the VFL against Essendon, the Cats held back Menegola for another week. Rohan is continuing to build his running up after dealing with sciatica issues in his back and hip over the past couple of months. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Shoulder
|6 weeks
|Charlie Constable
|Groin
|Test
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Corked quad
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Rankine will have to get through Thursday's main session to be considered for selection but is expected to be available, as is Weller, who comes out of protocols this week. Constable is also on the improve after his nagging problem and is expecting to make his club debut in the VFL at the weekend. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Toby Greene
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Zach Sproule
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The Giants are still yet to give confirmation on the severity of injuries suffered by Davis and Lloyd on Sunday. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Foot
|TBC
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The Hawks are breathing a sigh of relief after scans revealed minimal damage to Wingard's hamstring. The dual All-Australian was subbed out of Saturday night's win against Port Adelaide and was expected to miss a few weeks, but Wingard remains in contention to face the Blues at this stage. The Hawks have a reasonably clean bill of health with Jarman Impey set to return via the VFL this weekend after working his way back from a foot/ankle issue over the pre-season. Bramble remains the only long-term concern right now at Waverley Park. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|1 week
|Jake Lever
|Foot
|1 week
|Harrison Petty
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons have ruled out Hibberd and Lever for at least another week, which will mean they'll miss Friday night's clash with the Bombers. Kade Chandler made his return from an abdominal issue through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Atu Bosenavulagi
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Concussion
|1 week
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Test
|Ben McKay
|Concussion
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Glandular fever
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tarryn Thomas
|Internal bruising
|4-8 weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will lose important midfielder Davies-Uniacke for Saturday night's clash with the Lions, while Thomas could miss up to two months. McKay should play this weekend, having exited the League's concussion protocols. Phillips is closing on a return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Clurey
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|Test
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Five-time Showdown medallist Gray has a few boxes to tick to show he's ready to return from a knee problem in Friday's game against Adelaide. Forward Dixon is also closing in on a return after pre-season ankle surgery and will be assessed during the week. Defender McKenzie was subbed out of the round two loss to Hawthorn with an ankle injury, but has been cleared of serious injury, meaning he is a chance to play on Friday. McKenzie will be important with key defenders Allir and Clurey already unavailable. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dylan Grimes
|Soreness
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Dustin Martin
|Personal
|TBC
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Riewoldt
|Thumb
|Test
|Nick Vlastuin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Grimes missed the Tigers' win over Greater Western Sydney after pulling up sore from training but the club hopes he will be available this week. Riewoldt also faces a test after his thumb injury, but Vlastuin and Prestia are unlikely. The club is giving Martin as much time as he needs as he considers his next move, while Lambert is a long-term proposition with his hip injury. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Conditioning
|TBC
|Hunter Clark
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Personal leave
|TBC
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Injury-plagued Saint Hannebery has reached another setback in his comeback from another soft tissue issue after injuring his right calf at training on Saturday. Gun wingman Billings is nearing a return from a hamstring strain and could be available next week, while Clark is building up his running base after undergoing surgery to repair the shoulder he injured in the AAMI Community Series. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Chad Warner
|Health and safety protocols
|Test
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Papley is on the improve but the Swans stated last week they were looking at a six-week timeline from the original injury, which occurred less than five weeks ago. McInerney needs to get through main training to be considered to regain his place in the team. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brayden Ainsworth
|Knee
|TBA
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Barass
|
H&S protocols
|TBA
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Greg Clark
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Jamie Cripps
|Pectoral
|3-4 weeks
|Hugh Dixon
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Andrew Gaff
|Foot
|TBA
|Brady Hough
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Jamaine Jones
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Kennedy
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Zac Langdon
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Nic Naitanui
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Jackson Nelson
|Knee
|TBA
|Jack Redden
|H&S protocols
|Tba
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Jake Waterman
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Connor West
|Hamstring
|Test
|Isiah Winder
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
West Coast should have a host of players available again after entering health and safety protocols, led by Kennedy (who returned to training on Tuesday), Redden, Naitanui, Rotham and Barrass. Gaff missed the round two loss to North Melbourne with a foot injury and did not train on Tuesday, but the Eagles are bullish he'll be available for Sunday's Western Derby. Nelson was a late withdrawal against North with a knee issue and ran laps at training on Tuesday, so isn’t ruled out yet either. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Hayden Crozier
|Illness
|Test
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Aaron Naughton
|Calf
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Hip
|Available
|Updated: March 29, 2022
Early prognosis
Smith's run of 68 consecutive games from debut ended last week when he was ruled out of the Dogs' clash with Carlton due to a hip injury but he has trained well this week and will be available to face Sydney on Thursday night. Naughton is more of a wait-and-see after copping a knock to his calf against the Blues but will be given until last minute to prove his fitness. Crozier fell ill during the game last week but is yet to be ruled out or cleared to play this week with more results due in coming days. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list