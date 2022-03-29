RICHMOND stars Jack Riewoldt and Dylan Grimes are expected to return for Sunday's clash with St Kilda, while youngster Thomson Dow has avoided a nasty knee injury from last week's win over Greater Western Sydney.

But Dion Prestia (hamstring) is set to be another week away from selection, while defender Nick Vlastuin looks more likely for a round five return from his own hamstring injury.

Riewoldt required thumb surgery after the Tigers' round one loss to Carlton and sat out the win over the Giants at the MCG on Sunday, but has made a strong recovery and is likely to line-up in the annual Maddie's Match at Marvel Stadium.

"Jack's going to train and he'll be available if he completes training this week," Richmond's physical performance manager Peter Burge told AFL.com.au.

"He saw the specialist yesterday and got the tick-off and he said to him he could train and, if he was comfortable, he could play, so I'm expecting that will happen. Jack's pretty tough so I'm expecting that will be the case."

Jack Riewoldt celebrates a goal in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Grimes was a late withdrawal for the win over the Giants after pulling up sore from training ahead of the game, but Burge said the Tigers' co-captain should be back to take on the Saints.

"It was pretty minor and a bit of a frustrating one. He slipped over at training the other day and pulled up sore and it's just an area that he's had a problem with in the past. The smart thing to do was not to play and he's settled fine. He will train on Wednesday and if that's fine then he'll be playing," Burge said.

Prestia looks likely to play in round four against the Western Bulldogs as the Tigers take extra time on the important midfielder, with coach Damien Hardwick getting back some of his senior stars after an injury-hit start to the campaign.

Vlastuin is participating in training as he takes cautious steps in his hamstring recovery, having not yet progressed to long-kicking drills. The Tigers are careful not to build his training up too quickly as they take a "very conservative" approach with the triple premiership defender.

Dion Prestia and Nick Vlastuin run laps at Richmond training. Picture: Getty Images

Dow was substituted out of the win over the Giants with a knee issue but could still be a chance to face the Saints this week after narrowly missing a more serious concern.

"Someone ran into the side of his leg at a centre bounce contest and got him in the quad, but his knee [went] inwards and he's quite hypermobile, so it saved him a bit. If that was slightly worse he might have done his ACL, but he had all the checks done and all of those things and then came good," Burge said.

"He's pulled up pretty well, but we'll need to wait and see when he starts moving around and running. I think he's a chance to be available."