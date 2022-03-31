FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has been placed in the AFL's health and safety protocols and will miss Sunday's Western Derby with assistant coach Jaymie Graham to take the reins.

Longmuir was deemed a close contact to a COVID-19 positive case not directly connected to the club.

The Dockers coach had conducted his weekly media conference on Thursday morning via Zoom before leading full team training at the club's Cockburn facility.

Dockers executive general manager of football Peter Bell confirmed that all players and football staff had returned negative results after completing daily RAT tests on Thursday.

"We have been hyper-vigilant in our endeavours to mitigate the risk COVID poses to the daily operations of the Club and we will continue to do so," Bell said.

"It is a further reminder just how prevalent COVID is in the community."

He added: "Our first priority at this stage is the health and well-being of Justin and his family. We will provide all the necessary support that Justin and his family require."

Longmuir becomes the second AFL coach to miss a senior match due to the league's protocols, with Carlton's Michael Voss forced to watch their round two win over the Western Bulldogs from home with Ash Hansen leading the side in his absence.

Former West Coast defender Graham will step in for Longmuir, with the 39-year-old having also previously led the Eagles as caretaker coach for one match in 2018 when Adam Simpson was absent for family reasons.

Jaymie Graham when he was stand-in West Coast coach in round two, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Graham was previously a development coach at St Kilda and the senior coach of WAFL club East Perth, before joining the Eagles in 2017. He moved across to Fremantle last September.

"We have an enormous amount of faith in what is an extremely capable coaching group and while it’s not ideal that Justin will be dialling in remotely, we know Jaymie and the rest of our Coaching team will do a great job," Bell said.