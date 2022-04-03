St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Ben Long
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Jack Martin
Hawthorn: Daniel Howe
Carlton and Hawthorn do battle at the MCG from 1.10pm AEST
