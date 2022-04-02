ADAM Saad has been ruled out of Carlton's round three clash against Hawthorn on Sunday under the AFL's health and safety protocols.

The 27-year-old has averaged almost 22 disposals off half-back as the Blues opened the 2022 season with wins over Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

His place in the side will be taken by Jordan Boyd, who will make his debut.

The rebounding defender, who was taken in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, has impressed in the VFL.

Boyd, 23, was playing for Spotswood in the Western Region Football League as recently as 2019 before making his way onto Footscray's VFL list.

Carlton's Jordan Boyd in action against St Kilda in a practice match on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Boyd will join Lewis Young in the navy blue for the first time, having played alongside one another at Whitten Oval in recent seasons.

Adam Cerra will also return to the line-up, while Lachie Plowman has been elevated to the 22 after being sub last weekend.