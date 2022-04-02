The AFL advises the Match Review of Friday's game during Round Three of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Five charges were laid and there was one incident that required an explanation.

Charges laid:

Lachlan Gollant, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Wrestling Trent McKenzie, Port Adelaide, during the first quarter of the Round Three match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide, played at Adelaide Oval on Friday, April 1, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Trent McKenzie, Port Adelaide has been charged with Wrestling Lachlan Gollant, Adelaide Crows, during the first quarter of the Round Three match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide, played at Adelaide Oval on Friday, April 1, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Sam Skinner, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Lachlan Gollant, Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter of the Round Three match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide played at Adelaide Oval on Friday, April 1, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Darcy Byrne-Jones, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Engaging in Front-On-Contact against Ben Keays Adelaide Crows, during the third quarter of the Round Three match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide played at Adelaide Oval on Friday, April 1, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Sam Mayes, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Lachlan Murphy, Adelaide Crows, during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide played at Adelaide Oval on Friday, April 1, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:



The match day report laid against Port Adelaide's Dan Houston from the third quarter of Friday night's match between Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows was assessed. Houston tackles the Adelaide Crows’ Ben Keays to the ground where Keays’ left arm is pulled behind his back. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Houston’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.