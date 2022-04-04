Jon Ceglar in action in the VFL in round one, 2022. Picture: Arj Giese, geelongcats.com.au

NEW GEELONG ruckman Jon Ceglar will be sidelined for up to three months after fracturing his foot against Collingwood in the VFL on Saturday.

Ceglar was looking to mount a case for a spot in Chris Scott's side after undergoing an arthroscopy on his right knee following an incident at training at the end of January, but will now undergo surgery to stabilise his foot this afternoon.

The 31-year-old will miss at least the first half of the season after suffering the injury at the AIA Centre on the weekend, hours before the Cats beat the Magpies at the MCG.

Ceglar moved to GMHBA Stadium during last year's Trade Period in exchange for a future third-round selection, with a future fourth-round pick also landing at the Cats, after 101 games across 11 seasons at Hawthorn and Collingwood.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jonathon Ceglar Jonathon Ceglar has played 101 games for Hawthorn

Geelong remains confident the experienced ruckman will still be able to play senior football at some point this season, despite a frustrating start to his time in Geelong.

Sam Menegola has also endured a challenging six months, recovering from knee surgery alongside Ceglar in the past two months, before suffering a concussion in his VFL return on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was expected to be back in senior selection contention this weekend after getting some minutes in the VFL, but is now in concussion protocols and will be unavailable for Geelong's clash against Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

Given the length of time Menegola has been on the sidelines, it is understood the West Australian will still need to get some minutes into his legs before returning at AFL level, with the club expecting him to play against Southport on April 14.

Esava Ratugolea has been cleared of a serious ankle issue, after being substituted out of Saturday night's win over the Magpies.

Esava Ratugolea in action against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats believe the ruckman-forward is still a chance to face the Lions on Friday night, but will monitor him closely throughout the week before making a call on Thursday.

After missing the tail end of the pre-season due to knee tendinitis, Irishman Mark O'Connor put his hand up for an AFL return by producing a strong showing in the VFL, collecting 23 disposals, six marks and a goal.

Small forward Gryan Miers also pressed his claims for a spot in the senior side, kicking two goals from 22 touches and seven marks in his second game back from a syndesmosis injury.

While Quinton Narkle (27 disposals and two goals) and Zach Guthrie (22 disposals and nine marks) both bounced back after being left out of the side that played against Craig McRae's men.