COLLINGWOOD star Darcy Moore has inked a massive six-year deal to remain at the Pies until the end of 2028.

As revealed by Inside Trading in March, Moore has been weighing the six-year term for some time and has now penned the extension.

It takes one of the hottest free agents off the market and is a big boost for the Pies under new coach Craig McRae.



Moore is tipped to potentially be the Pies' next captain as soon as 2023, and is one of the competition's leading key defenders.

McRae gave another ringing endorsement of Moore's leadership qualities on Thursday morning.

"There is no doubting that (he can captain the club). I've said this openly before; we've got many guys that could step up and take over from Pendles," he said.

"Darcy is the vice-captain for a reason because players have voted for him. He's got captain qualities, no doubt.”

The son of club legend Peter joined Collingwood as a father-son pick in 2014 and has blossomed into an aerial threat in defence.

Darcy Moore flies during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park on March 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

It leaves the Pies' free-agency plans centred on Jordan De Goey, who has had a cracking start to 2022 but will miss round four through suspension.



Moore's signature follows a big week of recommitments at the Magpies, with a batch of youngsters signing new deals.



Reef McInnes, Beau McCreery, Jack Ginnivan and Charlie Dean all re-signed for two more years, while Aiden Begg added an extra year to his stay at Collingwood.

"We can't help but be excited by what’s happening behind the scenes. Graham Wright has done an awesome job getting Darcy signed for six years and the other guys as well," McRae said.

"It’s nice to get affirmations that guys want to play for us long term. We're trying to set an environment where players want to play for us. Darcy is an important part of our jigsaw puzzle going forward."