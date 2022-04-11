FOLLOWING his miracle goal against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, could Shai Bolton be set to join one of the League's most exclusive clubs?
Only seven players in VFL/AFL history have won both Mark of the Year and Goal of the Year during their careers. Bolton could be the eighth.
The 23-year-old Tiger is already halfway to joining them, and his jaw-dropper against the Bulldogs from the left boundary line has him a step closer.
Bolton won the 2021 Mark of the Year with a sky-scraping leap and grab against Geelong to put his name well and truly on the map.
Some of the most exciting players in League history have done the double, but three men stand above, having done it in the same season.
North Melbourne's Phil Baker (1978), Carlton's Peter Bosustow (1981) and Richmond flyer Michael Mitchell (1990) have the honour of winning both awards in the one year.
Who will ever forget Mitchell's seven-bounce run-and-carry from half-back to 20m from goal against Sydney at the SCG in 1990 to complete his double?
Gary Ablett Snr, Tony Modra, Matthew Lloyd and Winston Abraham have all won both in different seasons.
Ablett has a myriad of highlights over his glittering career, but his running, fending goal against Collingwood in 1989 and his towering, juggling one-hander against the same opponent in 1994 will live long in the memory.
Players to win Mark and Goal of the Year
|Player
|Mark of the Year
|Goal of the Year
|Phil Baker
|1978
|1978
|Peter Bosustow
|1981
|1981
|Gary Ablett snr
|1985, 1994
|1989
|Michael Mitchell
|1990
|1990
|Tony Modra
|1993, 1997, 2000
|1995
|Winston Abraham
|1998
|1996
|Matthew Lloyd
|2008
|2007