FOLLOWING his miracle goal against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, could Shai Bolton be set to join one of the League's most exclusive clubs?

Only seven players in VFL/AFL history have won both Mark of the Year and Goal of the Year during their careers. Bolton could be the eighth.

The 23-year-old Tiger is already halfway to joining them, and his jaw-dropper against the Bulldogs from the left boundary line has him a step closer.

Special Shai delivers incredible GOTY contender Shai Bolton intercepts the ball at full tilt, swerves past a Dog and slots it from an impossible angle

Bolton won the 2021 Mark of the Year with a sky-scraping leap and grab against Geelong to put his name well and truly on the map.

Shai's staggering MOTY contender is an absolute classic Shai Bolton heaves himself on top of Mark Blicavs for an unbelievable Mark of the Year contender

Some of the most exciting players in League history have done the double, but three men stand above, having done it in the same season.

North Melbourne's Phil Baker (1978), Carlton's Peter Bosustow (1981) and Richmond flyer Michael Mitchell (1990) have the honour of winning both awards in the one year.

Who will ever forget Mitchell's seven-bounce run-and-carry from half-back to 20m from goal against Sydney at the SCG in 1990 to complete his double?

Gary Ablett Snr, Tony Modra, Matthew Lloyd and Winston Abraham have all won both in different seasons.

Fantastic Five: Gary Ablett's best moments Arguably the most gifted footballer of his generation, Gary Ablett Snr had every trick and made the most of them in a sparkling 248-game career that yielded 1030 goals - a feat only five players have achieved in AFL history

Ablett has a myriad of highlights over his glittering career, but his running, fending goal against Collingwood in 1989 and his towering, juggling one-hander against the same opponent in 1994 will live long in the memory.

Players to win Mark and Goal of the Year

Player Mark of the Year Goal of the Year Phil Baker 1978 1978 Peter Bosustow 1981 1981 Gary Ablett snr 1985, 1994 1989 Michael Mitchell 1990 1990 Tony Modra 1993, 1997, 2000 1995 Winston Abraham 1998 1996 Matthew Lloyd 2008 2007