DREAMTIME returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019 as the centrepiece of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which will be held across rounds 10 and 11 in 2022.

Richmond will face Essendon in the iconic fixture at the MCG on Saturday May 21, the same night as the federal election.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL R10, R11 fixture

Sydney hosts the Tigers in the annual Marn Grook game six days later at the SCG, which will be the Swans' second Friday night game in as many weeks after playing Carlton in round 10.

Michael O'Loughlin presents Dane Rampe with the Marn Grook Trophy following the clash between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Two games will be played in the Northern Territory in the middle of the season, with the Gold Coast Suns hosting both fixtures in Darwin across round 11 and 12, starting with Hawthorn on May 28 and followed by North Melbourne a week later.

Every club will wear guernseys designed by indigenous Australians to celebrate and recognise the history and contribution of First Nations' cultures across Australia.

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round coincided with National Reconciliation Week at the end of May and start of June.

AFL executive general manager of finance, clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said the League is excited to see the Dreamtime fixture return to the MCG after playing the fixture in the Northern Territory and Western Australia during the pandemic.

Richard Fejo delivers epic welcome to Dreamtime in Darwin Watch the pre-match ceremony for the first-ever Dreamtime match held in Darwin

"It’s great to see the Dreamtime at the G returning to the MCG in 2022 after the NT and WA did extraordinary jobs of hosting the match the last two seasons," Auld said.

"Over Rounds 10 and 11, we recognise Sir Doug Nicholls and the impact he had on our great game, and we celebrate the contribution of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players past and present," Auld said.

"Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a highlight of every season, and it is more than just a celebration of the brilliant skills on the field. The Round is a further opportunity to continue to listen and learn from First Nations players and staff at all levels of the game."

Tigers, Bombers reveal their favourite Dreamtime memories Richmond and Essendon players reveal their favourite moments from past Dreamtime games ahead of Saturday night's historic clash in Darwin

Gold Coast CEO Mark Evans said the Suns were thrilled to head back to the Northern Territory to build their growing supporter base.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to head back up to Darwin for two home games this season as part of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round celebrations," Evans said.

"We have a growing membership and fanbase in the Northern Territory and know everyone up there has been waiting for footy to return to the region. We can’t wait to see them come out and support us in back-to-back games at TIO Stadium.”

The AFL will aim to announce the next block of fixtures beyond round 11 at the conclusion of round six.

ROUND 10

Friday, May 20

Carlton v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, May 21

Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast, Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST, Fox

Richmond v Essendon, MCG 7.30pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, May 22

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast, Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST, Fox

Hawthorn v Brisbane, University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST, Fox

ROUND 11

Friday, May 27

Sydney v Richmond, SCG, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, May 28

Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Brisbane v GWS, Gabba, 1.45pm AEST Fox

Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST, Fox

Gold Coast v Hawthorn, TIO Stadium 7.10pm ACST, Seven

Sunday, May 29

St Kilda v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Carlton, MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox

ROUND 12

Saturday, June 4

Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium, 4.05pm ACST, Fox