WHO'D have thought Saturday's clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast would be the game of the round?

Well, anyone who had watched the last five times these two sides have gone head-to-head.

Since round 13, 2018, the Saints and Suns have met five times, with the combined margin for these five outings totalling 20 points. That’s an average margin of four points per game.

If you exclude their most recent outing’s whopping nine-point margin, the previous four clashes were won by a total of 11 points.

The nail-biting finishes have produced plenty of memorable moments, most notably Jade Gresham's last-gasp goal to win the game for the Saints in 2018.

Currently, the five-game history is the equal-third longest streak of games decided by under 10 points, trailing Melbourne v South Melbourne (seven games, 1898-1901) and Sydney v West Coast (six games, 2005-2007).

Saturday’s outing presents a real opportunity for another close game, with the two sides having found some form in recent weeks.

Both are coming off impressive wins last week, with the Suns handing Carlton its first loss of 2022 while the Saints picked the Hawks apart in a 69-point drubbing.

And so the stage is set for another chapter in one of the League’s most underrated rivalries.

THE LAST FIVE TIMES THEY MET

R8, 2021: Gold Coast 7.12 (54) def. by St Kilda 8.15 (63)

R10, 2020: Gold Coast 11.8 (74) def. by St Kilda 12.6 (78)

R13, 2019: Gold Coast 11.10 (76) def. by St Kilda 11.14 (80)

R1, 2019: St Kilda 13.7 (85) def. Gold Coast 13.6 (84)

R13, 2018: Gold Coast 11.12 (78) def. by St Kilda 11.14 (80)

St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins