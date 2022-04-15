Darcy Gardiner crashes into Josh Daicos during the Lions-Magpies clash in round five on April 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Thursday night game of Round Five has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Darcy Gardiner, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Josh Daicos, Collingwood, during the first quarter of the Round Five match between the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood played at the Gabba on Thursday April 14, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lion placed on report for rough conduct Darcy Gardiner goes in the book for this late bump on Josh Daicos

Mason Cox, Collingwood, has been charged with Kneeing Brandon Starcevich, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round Five match between the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood played at the Gabba on Thursday April 14, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.