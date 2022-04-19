WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Lachie Hunter will take an indefinite leave of absence from the club to deal with personal issues.

The Dogs will support the 27-year-old as he works through some individual challenges, which have affected his health and wellbeing.

Hunter also took time off to deal with personal issues in July, 2020.

Lachie Hunter in action during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

"Lachie has been dealing with some personal issues for a period of time. After some recent internal discussions, it has been determined and agreed with Lachie that the best course of action is for him to spend some time away from the club while he addresses his personal issues," said Western Bulldogs head of football Chris Grant.

"We will continue to support Lachie during his leave of absence, with his personal wellbeing the sole focus for everyone in the immediate term.

"During this period of absence from the football program Lachie will not play at either AFL or VFL level.

"We expect that Lachie’s privacy will be respected during this period."