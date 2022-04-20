OSCAR Allen's looming return has been delayed with West Coast offering no timeline as it opts for a "conservative approach" with the injured young key forward.

The 23-year-old, who has not played all season, was closing in on a return from a pre-season stress-related foot injury which was revealed by scans in mid-February after he reported minor soreness.

Last week, Allen, who has kicked 66 goals in 59 games since his 2018 debut, returned to training and was listed by the club as 1-2 weeks away.

However, the No.21 pick from the 2017 NAB AFL Draft was seen in a moonboot earlier this week and West Coast have since listed him as 'TBC' in their weekly injury update.

"Oscar we're taking a conservative approach with," Eagles head of health Mark Finucane said.

Oscar Allen marks the ball during the R20 clash between West Coast and Collingwood at the MCG on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Really important young player for us. Still just working through what his build is to return to play."

It has been reported that Allen will not return until after the mid-season bye, although he remained hopeful on Tuesday.

"It sounds like a bit of a broken record (but) I'm still building my training loads," Allen told TAB Radio.

"I can see it's getting closer. The light at the end of the tunnel is almost there."

Allen's return would be a boost for West Coast, which is the second-lowest scoring team in the AFL this season, averaging 10 goals per game. Fellow key forward Jack Darling has struggled with only four goals in four games.

The Eagles have been hit hard by injuries and players entering health and safety protocols early this season, sitting 16th with a 1-4 record ahead of Saturday's clash with winless Port Adelaide.