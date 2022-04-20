IT IS as high as stakes can get for a club at the end of April and a round six clash.

A team with finals aspirations sitting one and four for the season, with a coach out of contract, fighting for his job and against in-form opposition.

But their best player, Toby Greene, is back, and the game is in prime-time under Friday night lights in the nation's capital - the club's home-away-from-home.

That's the lay of the land for Greater Western Sydney against St Kilda this week and Leon Cameron isn’t shying away from any of it.

Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron talks to Stephen Coniglio at training, April 20, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It is a huge game for all those elements. Back in Canberra, we haven’t been there for a while. Friday night footy's big, as we know," Cameron said.

"They're in the four, Toby's back, we've been a little off our form so it's massive, it’s huge. It's not just this week, the next month is big for us starting on Friday night."

It is certainly a clash befitting its blockbuster billing to launch the weekend's action and, for many, a do-or-die encounter for the Giants and their hopes of replicating last season's finals appearance.

"We were two and five last year (and made the eight) but no doubt players think about that subconsciously, they do," Cameron said.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the predicament of the coach.

Out of contract at the end of the season and with talks halted until then, Cameron's ninth season in charge is looking all the more likely to be his last unless his team can drastically turn around its fortunes.

"Of course, I'm enjoying the coaching but I'm not silly, when you're one and four you're under more scrutiny than most," he said.

"If we get to round 15 and we've swung it around and we're 10 and five, my answer will be exactly the same. We'll make a mature decision at the end of the year.

"It's not just about going on for another year, it's about going on for another three or four years and you have to decide, 'Is the coach the right person?'

"Ross Lyon was always very good at this: you can't be 98 per cent as a coach, you're either 100 per cent or you're not there."

Full judgement on the Giants has been alleviated for now, though, due to the absence of their attacking lynchpin and co-captain Greene.

Toby Greene leads sprints at Greater Western Sydney training, April 20, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Back after a six-week suspension for making contact with an umpire in the elimination final win over Sydney last year, the hope is that the forward dynamo can inspire his side, immediately.

"I'd hope so. I look at Taylor Walker and his first two weeks have been absolutely first class, so if we get that return we'll be over the moon," Cameron said.

"He's fit and hard and ready to go but he'll take a week or two to get full match fitness, that's just natural.

"His power running is one of his greatest assets in our front end and we expect him to deliver on that on the weekend."

The GWS coach conceded he was unlikely to use Lachie Ash as a hard tagger on Saints ball-magnet Jack Steele from the start of the game, but that it was a move he would keep up his sleeve as the Giants look to knock off a St Kilda side that has won its last four in a row.

Lachie Ash leaves the field after Greater Western Sydney went down to Melbourne in R5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"They're in the top three or four clearance numbers, they're really strong around the contest so that's a clear focus," he said.

"They can move the ball in really good ways and their back seven are defending really well. It's going to be really hard; they've got most bases covered at the moment."

Ruckman Braydon Preuss will come back into the GWS team from suspension, as will number one kick-in option Isaac Cumming from health and safety protocols.

Cameron also said former Eagle Jarrod Brander was in the mix for a recall after four goals and 22 disposals in the VFL.