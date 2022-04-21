Hugh McCluggage in action against Collingwood in in round five on April 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE ace Hugh McCluggage says there will be no mental letdown when the Lions travel an hour south to play Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Brisbane has won the past six contests against their Queensland rivals, including the past five by at least 45 points.

However, when they met at the Gabba in round 19 last season, the Suns enjoyed a 27-point lead at half-time before being steamrolled with 13 successive goals.

Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast The Lions and Suns clash in round 19

McCluggage said there was no risk 4-1 Brisbane would not be mentally ready to compete.

"We still don't think we've played our best footy yet," McCluggage said following main training on Thursday.

"Our first quarters haven't been great, and we want to make that right this week. That should hold us in good stead for the match.

"We know they'll come out firing and we want to put our best foot forward early."

Brisbane has won just two of its five opening quarters, often chasing down deficits as matches wear on.

Keidean Coleman got through training strongly, leaving coach Chris Fagan with a decision to bring the exciting half-back straight into the senior team or play in the VFL after six weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury.

Keidean Coleman gets his kick away against the Western Bulldogs in the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

McCluggage said defeating Collingwood's run-and-gun style last Thursday night was the perfect preparation to play the Suns.

"They're probably trying to take a little more territory this year, getting it going forward and playing a really exciting brand," he said.

"They use the corridor a lot, we'll have to try and protect that.

"They're playing a little differently to what they have in the past."