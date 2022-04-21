GOLD Coast's top-five draft pick Mac Andrew has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025.

The 202cm key-position player said it was an easy decision to extend his existing deal by a further two years after being selected at No.5 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

"The way the boys and staff treated me when I first came in made me feel really welcome," Andrew told AFL.com.au.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"I didn't hesitate when they approached me.

"I've found a good group of friends. There's a lot of young kids here that have come from interstate and know what I was going through when I first came up.

"Just settling in with them, they made me feel really welcome."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Meet coach, hit track, make it count: Inside new Suns' first day Join Mac Andrew and Charlie Constable as they begin life as a Gold Coast player

Andrew, a lanky Egyptian-born Sudanese defender who moved to Melbourne with his family when he was a toddler, has impressed the Suns in his early months at Carrara.

The 18-year-old has played all four VFL games, spending time marking Sydney veterans Cal Sinclair and Sam Reid one week and gathering 23 disposals against Carlton the next.

"It's a lot different to underage footy," he said. "Just how much faster and physical the game is … you've really got to be on the ball."