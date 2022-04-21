GOLD Coast's top-five draft pick Mac Andrew has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025.
The 202cm key-position player said it was an easy decision to extend his existing deal by a further two years after being selected at No.5 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.
"The way the boys and staff treated me when I first came in made me feel really welcome," Andrew told AFL.com.au.
"I didn't hesitate when they approached me.
"I've found a good group of friends. There's a lot of young kids here that have come from interstate and know what I was going through when I first came up.
"Just settling in with them, they made me feel really welcome."
Andrew, a lanky Egyptian-born Sudanese defender who moved to Melbourne with his family when he was a toddler, has impressed the Suns in his early months at Carrara.
The 18-year-old has played all four VFL games, spending time marking Sydney veterans Cal Sinclair and Sam Reid one week and gathering 23 disposals against Carlton the next.
"It's a lot different to underage footy," he said. "Just how much faster and physical the game is … you've really got to be on the ball."