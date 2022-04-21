Ben Hobbs in action during the round five clash between Essendon and Fremantle on April 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TAKE a breath, relax … it's Friday. For the first time this year we have all the games in front of us. However, it's also Anzac Day weekend which means that games times and finalised teams are occurring at unusual times. Therefore, make sure you have your eyes and ears open as the lockout rolls over the course of the weekend.

Teams have dropped and the biggest news at the selection table was that Patrick Cripps (MID, $803,000) has returned after his one week on the sidelines with a hamstring strain. For those who held, they will be sleeping well tonight know that they made a great decision to bench him last week.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $467,000) also returns for the Giants but with Matt Flynn staying in the team, he is all set to share the rucking duties as they take on the Saints on Friday night.

The other big news of the night was that Tim English (RUC/FWD, $837,000) is out with an injured hamstring. He sits in 31 per cent of Fantasy teams who are now cancelling their trade plans as they look for ways to cover one of the best picks of the year.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round six Some top-ranked coaches were hit hard at selection with Tim English missing with a hamstring, but Patrick Cripps' quick return has impressed Warnie

Shiny new DPPs

We all love getting new toys and as it's round six, the new dual-position players have been announced. Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $605,000) was the one we have all been waiting for. He has been added defender status which means we now have the luxury of swinging him out of the midfield to make room for another big-name player. Daicos is averaging 94 which now places him inside the top-10 defenders.

Sydney's Luke Parker (FWD/MID, $747,000) can now be selected and moved up forward along with Tom Liberatore (FWD/MID, $719,000) and Patrick Lipinski (MID/FWD, $665,000). They are just some of the many names who have been awarded DPP so make sure you take the time to check out the full list.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round six.

Sam Walsh (MID, $870,000) – After dropping $44k in price, Walsh won't get any cheaper than this. With coaches looking to trade Matt Rowell and Matt Crouch, Walsh is a cracking option.

Callum Mills (MID, $850,000) – After back-to-back scores of 106, Mills' match-up doesn't get any juicier than the Hawks on Monday. His injuries seem to be a thing of the past.

Ben Hobbs (MID, $293,000) – Picked at No.13 in the draft, Hobbs scored 72 on debut last week. He is expensive but does have a breakeven of nine after going up $27k from one game.

Sam Hayes (RUC, $209,000) – With the news of Scott Lycett's surgery, Hayes is the Power's No.1 ruckman moving forward. He scored 51 last week but has an easier match-up this week.

Robbie McComb (MID, $190,000) – Opened his VFL account with 151 this year and is coming off a 105 last week with 28 touches. Fantasy scoring machine if given the opportunity.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Ben Hobbs (MID, $293,000) – 11.1k

– 11.1k Bailey Smith (MID, $928,000) – 6.3k

– 6.3k Sam Hayes (RUC, $209,000) – 5.9k

– 5.9k Malcolm Rosas (FWD, $276,000) – 3k

– 3k Nathan O'Driscoll (DEF/MID, $346,000) – 2.9k

Plenty of rookies are rolling through at the moment and Fantasy coaches are jumping on board. Coaches are also jumping on the form of Bailey Smith (MID, $928,000) who is on fire. He is averaging 135 and will only go up in price over the coming weeks. Could he hit the $1 million mark?

Sam Hayes and Jack Silvagni compete in the ruck during the R5 clash between Port Adelaide and Carlton at the MCG on April 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Matt Rowell (MID, $575,000) – 11.1k

– 11.1k Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $492,000) – 5.7k

– 5.7k Patrick McCartin (DEF/FWD, $359,000) – 5.4k

– 5.4k Josh Ward (MID, $395,000) – 4.8k

– 4.8k Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) – 3.8k

Popular picks at the start of the year are now the most traded out players in round six. Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $492,000) and Josh Ward (MID, $395,000) are being moved on and rightfully so. They have made a huge amount of cash and downgrading them to another rookie and using that cash in an upgrade is Fantasy 101.

Matt Rowell in action during the round five clash between Gold Coast and St Kilda on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Bailey Smith v Adelaide

Smith has forced himself to the top of the list. He is averaging 135 for the year and meets a team he scored 118 against last year and an adjusted 156 on in 2020. Another big score is on the cards.

No. 2 – Max Gawn v Richmond

Coming off scores of 132 and 140, Max is well and truly back! In recent weeks against Toby Nankervis, Reilly O'Brien (83) and Tim English (105) didn't struggle and Gawn won't either. He even had 107 on him last year and an adjusted 164 in 2020.

No. 3 – Christian Petracca v Richmond

Big games attract big-game players and there are not many bigger than Petracca. Coming off a solid 115, Petracca scored 137 on the Tigers last year who currently rank as the second-easiest for midfielders to score against.

No. 4 – Jack Macrae v Adelaide

Although Macrae hasn't hit triple figures against the Crows in his last two games, he is running hot at the moment with scores of 119 and 130. He has some massive scores next to his name at Mars Stadium and could be huge again!

No. 5 – Josh Dunkley v Adelaide

Dunkley has scored between 103 and 132 this year and hasn't put a foot wrong. Even after a slow start last week, a 74-point second half ensured he got his fifth straight ton this year.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.