SYDNEY has shaken off some errant kicking to notch a stirring come-from-behind 41-point victory over Hawthorn on Anzac Day in Launceston.

The Swans conceded the first 32 points but finished with a flurry of nine straight goals in the final quarter to post their fifth win of the season.

After a wayward beginning, superstar Lance Franklin (three goals) got his side ahead for the first time with about 10 minutes left on the clock.

Ben Ronke (three goals) and Oliver Florent were among those to jump on his coattails as Sydney ran out convincing 16.13 (109) to 10.8 (68) winners.

The Swans will, however, be sweating on the health of key defender Paddy McCartin, who was subbed out of the game in the third quarter after failing a concussion test.

McCartin, who was delisted by former club St Kilda in 2019 after suffering a string of concussions, cut a despondent figure in the sheds having copped a knee to the head.

The Swans ended the game one player down after forward Logan McDonald also failed a concussion test.

Callum Mills was heavily involved for the Swans, topping the match possession count with 37 disposals to go with five tackles, three score assists and a goal.

As they did in their upset win against Geelong last round, Hawthorn started on fire, slotting the first five goals before the Swans even got on the board.

The tension was noticeable on field for Sydney, with Dane Rampe unloading on teammate Chad Warner after a defensive lapse resulted in a Hawthorn major.

After the sluggish start, Sydney rebounded with the last three goals of the first term to reduce the margin to 14 points at the first break.

The second quarter was a scrappy affair - the Swans were errant with the boot, with Franklin at one stage sitting on an uncharacteristic 1.4 in front of goal.

Sydney came to life towards the end of the third, going back-to-back to help reduce the Hawks' lead to nine points leading into the last quarter.

Jacob Koschitzke kicked three goals for Hawthorn, who are 3-3 after six rounds.

Heartbreaking scenes as Paddy suffers head knock

Courageous Swan Paddy McCartin was forced off in the third term after suffering yet another blow to his head. The former Saint, who has made a sensational return to the AFL after three years out, copped an accidental blow to the back of the head from Chad Wingard early in the third quarter. It was the second heavy hit he copped after earlier backing into pack. McCartin was able to take his take kick, but was taken from the field and later ruled out after failing a concussion test.

Fast-starting Hawks on fire again

After bamboozling the Cats last week with three goals in the first five minutes, the Hawks produced another hot start on Monday. Jack Gunston got the ball rolling with the opener before Jacob Koschitze (two), Dylan Moore and Chad Wingard got in on the act to give the Hawks the first five before Sydney had barely gone forward. While the Hawks faded late to lose heavily, if they can continue to start games like this then they will be in good stead moving forward.

Ronke and roll

Ben Ronke has been in and out of the senior side in recent years, but one thing the Swans can count on is the young forward producing his best against Hawthorn. Ronke burst onto the scene with an incredible seven-goal haul against the Hawks in just his third game back in 2018. Aside from another five-goal outing later that year, Ronke has never kicked more than two majors in a game since. But he was back to haunt the Hawks again on Monday with three goals - all in the last quarter to help the Swans to a big win. Incredible, Ronke now averages 3.33 goals against Hawthorn and just 0.78 against everyone else.

HAWTHORN 5.4 7.5 9.8 10.8 (68)

SYDNEY 3.2 4.8 7.11 16.13 (109)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Koschitzke 3, Breust 2, Gunston, Moore, Wingard, MacDonald, Worpel

Sydney: Ronke 3, Franklin 3, Warner 2, Mills, Gulden, McLean, McDonald, Heeney, Florent, Hayward, McInerney

BEST

Hawthorn: Mitchell, Sicily, Scrimshaw, O'Meara, Newcombe, Moore

Sydney: Mills, Parker, Warner, Gulden, McInerney, Franklin

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Sydney: P.McCartin (head knock), McDonald (head knock)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels (unused)

Sydney: Josh Kennedy (replaced Paddy McCartin third quarter)